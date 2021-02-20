How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Baby Is Changing Their Plans to Visit the U.K. This Year

While earlier reports suggested Prince Harry hoped to travel back to the United Kingdom this year for some key royal events, it's not clear how news that he and Meghan Markle are expected their second child will impact those plans.

Harry was reportedly hoping to return home for Prince Philip's 100th birthday and the Queen's annual Trooping the Colour celebration in June, as well as for the unveiling of a statue in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace in July.

Sources told People that Harry still hopes to make it back for the unveiling of Diana's statue, but did not specify whether or not Meghan or the couple's children (their second child is reportedly due in late spring) will join him.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child, which is clearly a joyous thing. Welcoming Sussex Baby No. 2 to the world might throw a wrench in some of the family's upcoming travel plans, though.

Because of travel restrictions related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Harry and Meghan haven't been back to the United Kingdom since March of 2020, when they completed their final engagements as working royals. And it's been even longer since their son, Archie Harrison, has been back across the pond.

According to People, "Prince Harry is determined to at least make it back to the U.K. for the long-awaited unveiling of the statue to his mother, Princess Diana, that's taking place at Kensington Palace in July. That is the event he is hoping to be able to return for, those close to him say." Still, no travel plans have been set for any of the Sussexes so far this year.

Only time will tell if Harry is able to travel for the big event—and if Meghan, Archie, or the newest Sussex will be able to join him.

