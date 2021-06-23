Alex Rodriguez attended Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus' birthday party in the Hamptons last Saturday, and the internet began to speculate they were dating.

Shookus previously dated Ben Affleck—who's now in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez, Rodriguez's ex.

But it turns out there's a much simpler explanation: Rodriguez and Shookus are longterm friends, and knew each other long before A-Rod and J.Lo even got together.

"There is absolutely zero there," Rodriguez's spokesperson told Page Six. "They’ve been friends for 15 years."

Lindsay Shookus David Livingston Getty Images

This isn't the first unfounded rumor Rodriguez has had to deflate since his separation from Lopez. Earlier this month, speculation of a relationship with Katie Holmes began to circulate after A-Rod was spotted leaving her New York City apartment building. But again, there was a simpler explanation: Rodriguez was apartment hunting in the city, and didn't even know Holmes lived there. "They have never even met," Rodriguez's spokesperson told Page Six, with Holmes' rep telling E! News, "She doesn't know him."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

