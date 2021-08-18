Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "Likely" Won't Christen Lilibet in the UK After All

Previous reports speculated that baby Lilibet could be christened at Windsor.

By Iris Goldsztajn
london, england november 27 prince harry and actress meghan markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at the sunken gardens at kensington palace on november 27, 2017 in london, england prince harry and meghan markle have been a couple officially since november 2016 and are due to marry in spring 2018 photo by chris jacksonchris jacksongetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images

Since they renounced their senior royal duties back in early 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been the object of plenty of speculation—including surrounding the christening of baby Lilibet "Lili" Mountbatten-Windsor. Back in July, royal experts imagined that the event would take place at Windsor, where the Sussexes were married, and in the presence of the Queen.

Now, though, another royal commentator has put forward a different theory. "Harry and Meghan’s relations with the British press went badly downhill when Archie was christened in private and the names of the godparents were not released," Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.

In order to avoid further controversy, Fitzwilliams thinks that the Duke and Duchess will forego a British christening for their second child, and instead hold the ceremony closer to home. "It must be likely that she will be christened in California though there were rumours of a possible christening at Windsor," Fitzwilliams told the outlet.

He added, "It seems certain that her christening will be in Meghan’s home state and with the secrecy but without the controversy that surrounded Archie’s christening. We have no idea at all when the Queen and other members of the royal family will meet Lili or when Harry and Meghan will next visit the UK."

Of course, none of this has been confirmed, and where baby Lili's christening actually takes place remains to be seen. What's certain is that her parents will proceed with their usual discretion, as is their prerogative. In the meantime, you can enjoy this (very blurry) photo of the youngest Sussex, courtesy of her mom. You're welcome.

