Simone Biles Celebrated One Month of Being the "Most Decorated American Gymnast"

Simone Biles can't hear the haters. The gymnast took to Instagram to mark one month after she came home from the Tokyo Olympics as one of the most decorated gymnasts ever. And though the Olympics were a bit of a rocky experience for the athlete, she couldn't be prouder of what she's accomplished—as she should be.

"Can’t believe it’s already been a month," Biles wrote. "Definitely not the way I planned the olympics going but I wouldn’t change anything for the world ... I’m proud of myself and the career I’ve had thus far. this olympics doesn’t erase the past accomplishments I’ve achieved nor does it define who I am as an athlete. I’ve pushed through so much the past couple years , the word quitter is not in my vocabulary. for some of you that may be how you define me but keep talking because I can’t hear you over my 7 olympic medals which tied me for the most decorated gymnast EVER as well as most decorated american gymnast."

Viola Davis cheered Biles on, commenting, "Woooooooohoooooo!!!!!!!!" while Beanie Feldstein wrote, "you are the most remarkable human ever to exist." Fellow Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles said, "Preach! Say it louder for the people in the back."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Biles withdrew from several Olympics events to prioritize her mental health, but still came home with a silver and a bronze medal, smashing records in the process.

Since Biles arrived home from Tokyo, she has also enjoyed some downtime with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, jetted off on a dreamy Cabo vacation with her pals, and made some important political statements. A queen, as per.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io