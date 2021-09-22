Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton, Millennial, Wore Skinny Jeans for Her Latest Outing

Does this mean I can keep wearing mine?

By Iris Goldsztajn
low wray, united kingdom september 21 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time catherine, duchess of cambridge arrives to embark on a boat trip, on lake windermere, with two of the windermere children, a group of 300 child holocaust survivors who came to stay in the lake district in 1945 for a period of recuperation following what they experienced in concentration camps and ghettos of nazi occupied europe, at wray castle on september 21, 2021 in low wray, england photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

Kate Middleton just stepped out for two official engagements in Cumbria, northern England. For the occasion, she broke a cardinal Gen-Z rule for fashion, donning her trusty skinny jeans. I feel a lot better for not throwing mine out, now.

First, the Duchess of Cambridge joined Air Cadets at the Royal Air Force Windermere Adventure Training Centre, where she spent some time abseiling (so, like, the opposite of climbing) and mountain biking, while somehow still looking the picture of elegance. She wore black skinny jeans, black lace-up boots, an olive green lightweight puffer and a plain off-white sweater peeking through.

britains catherine, duchess of cambridge, rides a mountain bike as she visits royal air force raf air cadets at their windermere adventure training centre near ambleside in north west england on september 21, 2021 photo by andy stenning pool afp photo by andy stenningpoolafp via getty images
ANDY STENNINGGetty Images
britains catherine, duchess of cambridge, uses climbing equipment as she visits royal air force raf air cadets at their windermere adventure training centre near ambleside in north west england on september 21, 2021 photo by andy stenning pool afp photo by andy stenningpoolafp via getty images
ANDY STENNINGGetty Images

She then went on a boat trip with some of the "Windermere Children," who survived the Holocaust and were brought to Cumbria in 1945. Middleton also spoke to relatives of the survivors, who helped her understand how the Windermere Children went on to build thriving lives in the UK after their stay in the Lake District.

windermere, england september 21 catherine, duchess of cambridge embarks on a boat trip with two of the ‘windermere children’, a group of 300 child holocaust survivors who came to stay in the lake district in 1945 for a period of recuperation following the atrocities they experienced in concentration camps and the ghettos of nazi occupied europe, on lake windermere, cumbria, uk photo by karwai tangwireimage
Karwai TangGetty Images

At this point, the duchess swapped her outerwear for a less sporty belted tweed blazer, which appears to be from the brand Really Wild, as pointed out by What Kate Wore on Twitter.

windermere, england september 21 catherine, duchess of cambridge embarks on a boat trip with two of the ‘windermere children’, a group of 300 child holocaust survivors who came to stay in the lake district in 1945 for a period of recuperation following the atrocities they experienced in concentration camps and the ghettos of nazi occupied europe, on lake windermere, cumbria, uk photo by karwai tangwireimage
Karwai TangGetty Images

However you feel about the royals, it's nice to see them getting out and about for official engagements again—it feels like we're getting that much closer to a state of normalcy.

We might be seeing a lot more of the Cambridges connecting with fascinating people like the Windermere Children in the near future, as they concentrate on work for the year ahead, and possibly take on more responsibilities in preparation for the Queen's succession.

