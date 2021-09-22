Kate Middleton, Millennial, Wore Skinny Jeans for Her Latest Outing

Kate Middleton just stepped out for two official engagements in Cumbria, northern England. For the occasion, she broke a cardinal Gen-Z rule for fashion, donning her trusty skinny jeans. I feel a lot better for not throwing mine out, now.

First, the Duchess of Cambridge joined Air Cadets at the Royal Air Force Windermere Adventure Training Centre, where she spent some time abseiling (so, like, the opposite of climbing) and mountain biking, while somehow still looking the picture of elegance. She wore black skinny jeans, black lace-up boots, an olive green lightweight puffer and a plain off-white sweater peeking through.

ANDY STENNING Getty Images

ANDY STENNING Getty Images

She then went on a boat trip with some of the "Windermere Children," who survived the Holocaust and were brought to Cumbria in 1945. Middleton also spoke to relatives of the survivors, who helped her understand how the Windermere Children went on to build thriving lives in the UK after their stay in the Lake District.

Karwai Tang Getty Images

At this point, the duchess swapped her outerwear for a less sporty belted tweed blazer, which appears to be from the brand Really Wild, as pointed out by What Kate Wore on Twitter.

Karwai Tang Getty Images

However you feel about the royals, it's nice to see them getting out and about for official engagements again—it feels like we're getting that much closer to a state of normalcy.

We might be seeing a lot more of the Cambridges connecting with fascinating people like the Windermere Children in the near future, as they concentrate on work for the year ahead, and possibly take on more responsibilities in preparation for the Queen's succession.

