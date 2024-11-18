Angelina Jolie's Son Knox Joins Her on the Red Carpet for the First Time in 3 Years

Some of Angelina Jolie's kids are seen on the red carpet fairly often, while others tend to avoid the spotlight.

The actress' son Knox, 16, typically falls in the latter category, but made an exception on Sunday night, when he accompanied his ultra-famous mom to the 2024 Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

Knox, in an elegant tux and bowtie, beamed on his mom's arm, and was almost exactly as tall as her, although she was likely wearing heels. Jolie, as for her, stunned in a textured gold and yellow full-length gown, worn with an opulent choker and drop earrings. Both mom and son seemed to be delighted to be in each other's company at the prestigious event.

The last time the 16-year-old walked a red carpet was at a U.K. screening of Eternals in October 2021.

Angelina Jolie and son Knox, 16, attend the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 17. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jolie's kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt have made many headlines in recent months, as one after the other, they dropped their dad's last name—either legally, professionally or in everyday use.

During a dance ceremony for her sorority at Spelman College, Zahara, 19, announced herself simply as "Zahara Marley Jolie."

Shiloh, 18, filed paperwork to legally remove "Pitt" from her name earlier this year.

And Vivienne, Knox' twin, was listed simply as "Vivienne Jolie" in a playbill for the Broadway play she produced alongside her mom—for which she made a handful of red-carpet appearances.

Jolie and Pitt also share kids Maddox, 23, and Pax, 20. The actors announced their divorce in 2016, and the Inglorious Basterds star reportedly has "virtually no contact" with their adult children.

At the recent premiere of Jolie's movie Maria in Los Angeles, she explained to E! News why we don't often see her kids at public events, and why they're unlikely to pursue a career in Hollywood in the future.

"No, I think they're especially shy, very private people," she said. "They want to be private."