Charli XCX Jokes She's "Such a Bitch" to Fiancé George Daniel When They Record Music Together

Charli XCX just opened up about the highs and lows of working with fiancé George Daniel in the recording studio.
"We want to impress each other, and we think we’re both really good, but I’m actually such a bitch in the studio with George," Charli quipped in a profile interview with Rolling Stone U.K. "Because we’re obviously so close, you lose everything in terms of the normal studio boundaries."
One of the things the lovebirds clash on work-wise is their pace, with Daniel being slower and more of a perfectionist. As Rolling Stone puts it, this sometimes leads Charli to tell him to "hurry the f*** up."
Still the two's approaches to recording are complementary. "We flow really well, and he leaves a lot of space for people to breathe and be them and do their process," the singer explained.
The two musicians have collaborated on a handful of tracks that will appear on her forthcoming album Brat, which is set for release in early June.
The "Speed Drive" singer and The 1975 drummer got engaged last November, with Charli posting a sweet Instagram post captioned, "charli xcx and george daniel f—ing for life!!!" In the post, she showed off her brand new diamond ring.
The two also collaborated on Charli's song "Spinning," which is how they first met circa March 2021, per Us Weekly. They first sparked dating rumors in March 2022 after they were photographed holding hands, and went Instagram-official a few weeks later.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
These days, Charli often shares glimpses into their life together, but as the true popstar she is, ends up deleting the social media posts later on.
A photo posted by charli_xcx on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
'Bridgerton' Star Jessica Madsen Says She's "Done My Job Right" if People Hate Cressida Cowper
The fan hate mail doesn't faze her.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Garner Is "Encouraging" Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to "Work on Their Marriage," Source Claims
She wants him to be happy.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jelly Roll Reveals He Only Wears His Socks Once: "Don't Judge Me for This, Y'all"
This is the cutest bad habit I've ever heard of.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Somebody Pinch Me: Charli XCX Wrote Songs for Britney Spear’s New Album, Coming Out in 2024!
"Toxic" + "Speed Drive" = BEST ALBUM YET
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Charli XCX's Song "Speed Drive" Took the Top Spot on Her Own Spotify Wrapped
Relatable.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Charli XCX is Engaged to The 1975's George Daniel, and She Totally Manifested It
“I want to be wifed up,” she said in no uncertain terms in an interview earlier this year.
By Rachel Burchfield Published