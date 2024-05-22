Charli XCX Jokes She's "Such a Bitch" to Fiancé George Daniel When They Record Music Together

Charli XCX just opened up about the highs and lows of working with fiancé George Daniel in the recording studio.

"We want to impress each other, and we think we’re both really good, but I’m actually such a bitch in the studio with George," Charli quipped in a profile interview with Rolling Stone U.K. "Because we’re obviously so close, you lose everything in terms of the normal studio boundaries."

One of the things the lovebirds clash on work-wise is their pace, with Daniel being slower and more of a perfectionist. As Rolling Stone puts it, this sometimes leads Charli to tell him to "hurry the f*** up."

Still the two's approaches to recording are complementary. "We flow really well, and he leaves a lot of space for people to breathe and be them and do their process," the singer explained.

Charli XCX attends the 2024 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The two musicians have collaborated on a handful of tracks that will appear on her forthcoming album Brat, which is set for release in early June.

The "Speed Drive" singer and The 1975 drummer got engaged last November, with Charli posting a sweet Instagram post captioned, "charli xcx and george daniel f—ing for life!!!" In the post, she showed off her brand new diamond ring.

The two also collaborated on Charli's song "Spinning," which is how they first met circa March 2021, per Us Weekly. They first sparked dating rumors in March 2022 after they were photographed holding hands, and went Instagram-official a few weeks later.

These days, Charli often shares glimpses into their life together, but as the true popstar she is, ends up deleting the social media posts later on.