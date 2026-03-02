Stylist Law Roach held down the fashion fort for his star client, Zendaya, at the 2026 SAG-turned-Actor Awards on March 1. Not being nominated would've been reason enough for Zendaya to skip the 32nd annual red carpet. However, her explanation by proxy was much more headline-making: She's already married to longtime boyfriend Tom Holland.

Minutes before the red carpet closed, Law Roach blessed Access Hollywood with a mic-drop interview: “The wedding has already happened,” he proclaimed with a sing-songy tone. "You missed it.” The interviewer thankfully asked, "Is that true?" to which Roach replied, "Very true." He tip-toed away from the microphone with that post-Zendaya wedding glow, dressed in a classic black-and-white suit.

Zendaya and Holland have been one of Hollywood's most low-profile couples for their six-year-long relationship—they haven't walked a red carpet together since December 2021. So it's no surprise fans didn't receive a "Save the Date" before they said "I do." Plus, Roach warned us last May that wedding photos will be hard to come by.

"It will probably be a wedding dress that nobody will ever see," he told Complex. "They [just] try to be as private as possible so there won't be a Vogue spread; there won't be pictures of the wedding."

By July, Roach doubled down on his claims to E! News, saying Zendaya will be "a secret bride." Good on Zendaya and Holland for inviting guests "respectful of their privacy," just as Roach predicted to Complex. Not a single bouquet, boutonnière, Christian Louboutin "So Kate," or slice of cake surfaced on Instagram. Neither did any glimpses at her wedding dress.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have only walked red carpets solo since Dec. 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roach left his Associated Press interview before he could tease Zendaya's wedding dress. Next month's The Drama might be the first and last time we see Zendaya, aka Emma Harwood, in a white dress. Even so, Marie Claire suspects her character's fit-and-flare Jenny Yoo gown doesn't seem too out of character for the actor. Its scoop neckline, plunging back, and A-line skirt complemented Zendaya's off-duty affinity for minimalism. Knowing her, she could've sourced Louis Vuitton, Alaïa, Loewe, Armani Privé, or Maison Margiela—her go-to red carpet ateliers—to craft the secretive style.

See Zendaya's white wedding gown in The Drama trailer. (Image credit: YouTube)

Law Roach's news came two weeks after Zendaya was photographed not wearing her east-west Jessica McCormack engagement ring, but a low-profile band instead. On Feb. 18, she styled an ivory Valentino Spring 2021 jacket, black The Row Canal Loafers, Loewe's Flamenco Bag, and a never-before-seen wedding band.

It was yellow gold, just like the button-back engagement ring the Challengers actor debuted at the 2025 Golden Globes. The main difference? Zendaya's five-carat, Old Mine-cut diamond—the same silhouette as Taylor Swift's sparkler—was surprisingly MIA. At the time, zero reports clarified if Zendaya indeed tied the knot, or if she just didn't want to lose the $120,000 Jessica McCormack creation in L.A. Now, it seems the former is more likely. Roach wouldn't joke about something this serious and special—he is a Cancer after all.

Mere weeks ago, Zendaya was spotted with a new wedding band in tow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Zendaya and Holland have yet to comment on Roach's announcement—they might never prove him right or wrong. "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Holland told The Hollywood Reporter in Jan. 2024. But if she arrives at the April 3 premiere of The Drama with her wedding band and engagement ring in tow, count that as a first-person confirmation: Zendaya is officially a wife.