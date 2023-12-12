Demi Moore and Rumer Willis Match Outfits at LA Screening of Environmental Documentary

Audience members attending a special screening of the recently-released documentary film Common Ground were seeing double on Monday, Dec. 11.

Actress Demi Moore and her daughter, Rumer Willis, attended the viewing in Los Angeles, California rocking coordinating outfits that looked as comfy as they were chic.

Moore, 61, donned a beige ribbed sweater, paired with frayed blue jeans and a long black coat, while her daughter Willis, 35, looked flawless in a matching beige sweater, white pants and blue Birkenstock sandals.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The film Common Ground was released on Sept. 29, and features a variety of celebrities who explore how climate change is responsible for a slew of humanitarian issues and highlights how independent farmers are relying on the techniques of Indigenous peoples to create more sustainable agricultural practices.

The film includes interviews with Jason Mamoa , Lauren Dern , Rosario Dawson , Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover and more Hollywood A-listers, all dedicated to combating the devastating impact of climate change.

The mother-daughter duo were joined by Willis’ boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas. Willis and Thomas welcomed their first child, daughter Louetta, on April 18. Louetta is Moore and ex-husband Bruce Willis’ first grandchild . Willis and Moore also share daughters Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29.

“Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life,” Rumer captioned an Instagram photo of Willis holding her daughter back in June . “His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game…”

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Willis—who was diagnosed with frontotemporal degeneration , an aggressive form of dementia—is not the only doting grandparent in little Lou’s life. Grandma Moore has shared more than a few touching Instagram post in honor of her granddaughter.

“Circle of life. Happy Mother’s Day!” Moore posted on Instagram in May, along with a photo of her smiling and holding her granddaughter while dawning a bikini, in honor of Willis’ first Mother’s Day and Moore’s first Mother’s Day as a grandmother.

“Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era,” Moore posted on Instagram back in December, 2022, along with a photo of her lovingly kissing Willis’ pregnant belly and before baby girl Lou entered the world.

Seasoned mom Moore must have known newly-minted parent Willis needed a night out on the town, and the pair certainly didn’t disappoint with their matching “twinsie” outfits.