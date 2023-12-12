Demi Moore and Rumer Willis Match Outfits at LA Screening of Environmental Documentary

Audience members attending a special screening of the recently-released documentary film Common Ground were seeing double on Monday, Dec. 11.
Actress Demi Moore and her daughter, Rumer Willis, attended the viewing in Los Angeles, California rocking coordinating outfits that looked as comfy as they were chic.
Moore, 61, donned a beige ribbed sweater, paired with frayed blue jeans and a long black coat, while her daughter Willis, 35, looked flawless in a matching beige sweater, white pants and blue Birkenstock sandals.
The film Common Ground was released on Sept. 29, and features a variety of celebrities who explore how climate change is responsible for a slew of humanitarian issues and highlights how independent farmers are relying on the techniques of Indigenous peoples to create more sustainable agricultural practices.
The film includes interviews with Jason Mamoa, Lauren Dern, Rosario Dawson, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover and more Hollywood A-listers, all dedicated to combating the devastating impact of climate change.
The mother-daughter duo were joined by Willis’ boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas. Willis and Thomas welcomed their first child, daughter Louetta, on April 18. Louetta is Moore and ex-husband Bruce Willis’ first grandchild. Willis and Moore also share daughters Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29.
“Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life,” Rumer captioned an Instagram photo of Willis holding her daughter back in June. “His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game…”
Willis—who was diagnosed with frontotemporal degeneration, an aggressive form of dementia—is not the only doting grandparent in little Lou’s life. Grandma Moore has shared more than a few touching Instagram post in honor of her granddaughter.
“Circle of life. Happy Mother’s Day!” Moore posted on Instagram in May, along with a photo of her smiling and holding her granddaughter while dawning a bikini, in honor of Willis’ first Mother’s Day and Moore’s first Mother’s Day as a grandmother.
“Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era,” Moore posted on Instagram back in December, 2022, along with a photo of her lovingly kissing Willis’ pregnant belly and before baby girl Lou entered the world.
Seasoned mom Moore must have known newly-minted parent Willis needed a night out on the town, and the pair certainly didn’t disappoint with their matching “twinsie” outfits.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
-
Former 'GMA' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Dish on Their Relationship Red Carpet Debut
"We’re in love. We’re happy. I don’t know how else to act.”
By Danielle Campoamor
-
George Clooney Reveals That Wife Amal Doesn’t Have a Stylist—Which Makes Her Somehow Even More Fantastic
She wows on the red carpet time after time, including last night in lemon yellow custom Atelier Versace.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Anne Hathaway Co-Signs the Chunky Sneaker Comeback
The bigger, the bolder, the better.
By Kaitlin Clapinski