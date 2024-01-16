Dua Lipa Fully Embraces the Bare Beauty Trend on the Cover of 'Rolling Stone'

Dua Lipa is entering a new era, and judging by this incredible cover photo for Rolling Stone, I am so here for it.

The 28-year-old pop star (and, now, actress) sat down with the magazine to discuss work, her love life, awards, and astrology.

Yep, aside from being a total bombshell with wine-red hair, Lipa is also a big astrology girlie. She's deep in her Saturn return and has apparently been dreading the foreboding planetary event for a while.

"It drags you by your feet," she said. "I thought 28 was going to be cute." (This writer is 27 and now even more terrified for her next birthday.)

It sounds like she's had quite the year, filled with both highs and lows. Her relationship ended, and she parted ways with her management firm. But she has also been dating, been applauded and nominated for awards for her song "Dance the Night" from the Barbie soundtrack, and started a book club. Also, she is now dipping her toe into acting, first with a small role as a Mermaid Barbie in Barbie, and now in the upcoming spy film, Argylle.

“I’m being thrown into learning lessons of resilience,” she said. “Lessons of maybe not having to be so strong all the time and being okay with that.” She then searched for the words a bit before adding, “I don’t know...I’m learning so much about myself.”

(Image credit: Dua Lipa / Rolling Stone)

Despite being such a recognizable face and celebrated artist, many still see Lipa as a bit of a mystery. She maintains an Instagram presence, yet her appearances are always on her own terms. Most recently, she's kept us all updated with photos of her travels, which included many fashionable moments.

"I like to just live my life, do my photo dump, write my songs, and dip,” she told Rolling Stone. “I’m not interested in trying to be controversial or do something for a reaction.”

It sounds like she's focusing on her music and new acting roles, and we can't wait for her still-untitled third album to come out. She described it to the magazine as a psychedelic-pop-infused tribute to U.K. rave culture.

“This record feels a bit more raw,” she said. “I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it’s good or bad. You can’t change it. You just have to roll with the punches of whatever’s happening in your life.”

Now, let's talk about that recognizable face. The cover photo for this interview featured just her face and shoulders, with half of her face covered by her red hair. But, with someone like Lipa, you don't need any more than that.

The look is very simple and stripped back, with minimal makeup: a nude pink lipstick, a bit of blush, and some mascara. That's all Lipa needs to shine on this cover.

Hopefully, this will predict a continued movement towards barely-there makeup, which we initially saw in 2023 with trends like strawberry makeup and freckles. This #softglam look can be a great way to take it easier some days and get ready with less time or products, saving your best stuff for when you want to go all out.

Either way, I can't wait to see more of Lipa's new era unfold.