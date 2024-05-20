Emma Stone Is Visibly Delighted to Be Called by Her Birth Name in Cannes

Emma Stone's name is Emily, OK?
The Oscar-winning actress has been open about wanting to be known by her birth name in the past, so when a reporter called her Emily during a Cannes press conference, she was visibly thrilled.
This all took place while Stone was sitting on a panel with Kinds of Kindness director Yorgos Lanthimos, and her fellow cast members Hunter Schafer, Mamoudou Athie, Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Hong Chau, and Joe Alwyn.
A reporter from Kazakhstan said, "My questions go to Emily Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos, so Emily..."
The director corrected the journalist, "Emma," but the woman in question jumped in and said, "My name is Emily, thank you. Very nice."
This comes just weeks after Stone told The Hollywood Reporter that if a fan asked her to take a selfie by calling her Emily, "That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily." Her close friend Taylor Swift also credited her as "Emily Jean Stone" on her new album, which also seems to indicate her preference for being referred to by her birth name.
In case it's news to you that Emma Stone's name is not in fact Emma, she's always been open about this fact. She had to change it from Emily because there was already an Emily Stone in SAG-AFTRA, and no name can be taken twice within the union.
"Then I freaked out a couple of years ago," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "For some reason, I was like, 'I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.'"
Kinds of Kindness will be released on June 21, and is Stone's second collaboration with Lanthimos. She already starred in last year's Poor Things, for which she nabbed the Oscar for Best Actress. That film also starred Willem Dafoe, as well as Mark Ruffalo.
