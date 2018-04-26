Today's Top Stories
Just a Bunch of Pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Looking Lovingly at Each Other

So precious.

Getty Images

The royal wedding is less than one month away, and we're way too excited to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say "I do." So to reminisce, we gathered every single adorable exchange the two lovebirds have shared since they were first photographed together at the Invictus Games last year, along with transcriptions of the sweetnothings they were whispering in each other's ears. (Okay, we miiight have made up what they were saying, but we feel pretty strong about our accuracy.) Click through to take a trip down memory lane, and relive all Meghan and Harry's sweetest moments.

1 of 39
Getty Images
September 25, 2017

Event: Prince Harry brought his girlfriend, Meghan, to day 3 of Invictus Games 2017.

"I LOVE YOU. I want to marry you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you."

2 of 39
Getty Images
September 25, 2017

Event: Prince Harry brought his girlfriend, Meghan, to day 3 of Invictus Games 2017.

"Wanna know a secret? I have an engagement ring hidden in my sock drawer."

3 of 39
Getty Images
September 30, 2017

Event: Meghan and Harry attended the final day of the Invictus Games.

"I'll drink to that."

4 of 39
Getty Images
November 27, 2018

Event: Kensington Palace announced Meghan and Harry's engagement.

"Wow, I can't believe we're engaged. This is really happening. OMG."

5 of 39
Getty Images
November 27, 2018

Event: Kensington Palace announced Meghan and Harry's engagement.

"Does my hair look kewl blowing in the wind like this?"

6 of 39
Getty Images
December 1, 2017

Event: Meghan and Harry make their first public appearance together in Nottingham on World Aids Day.

"Psst, Harry! They know my name. This is weird."

7 of 39
Getty Images
December 1, 2017

Event: Meghan and Harry make their first public appearance together in Nottingham on World Aids Day.

"This is the man of my dreams. OMG, I get to marry him. It's still unreal."

8 of 39
Getty Images
December 1, 2017

Event: Meghan and Harry make their first public appearance together in Nottingham on World Aids Day.

"Yes, teach me about all this royal stuff."

9 of 39
Getty Images
December 21, 2017

Event: Harry and Meghan's official engagement portraits are released.

"What's the absolute cutest pose we can do that will make everyone else jealous?"

10 of 39
Getty Images
December 25, 2017

Event: Meghan and Harry spend Christmas with the Queen and attend service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

"I wonder if Meghan got me a puppy for Christmas..."

11 of 39
Getty Images
January 9, 2018

Event: Meghan attends her second official engagement with Prince Harry in Brixton—the first public event of the year for the couple.

"Ayyyyy! They're all waving at us."

12 of 39
Getty Images
January 9, 2018

Event: Meghan attended her second official engagement with Prince Harry in Brixton—the first public event of the year for the couple.

"Yes, everyone, I agree. He IS the handsomest."

13 of 39
Getty Images
January 18, 2018

Event: Meghan and Harry visit Cardiff Castle in Wales to learn about the community's heritage.

"Hey pal, how am I doing at this royal stuff?"

14 of 39
Getty Images
January 18, 2018

Event: Meghan and Harry visit the StarHub community centre.

"Harry, was that you?"

15 of 39
Getty Images
January 18, 2018

Event: Meghan and Harry visit the StarHub community centre.

"Oh my god, your hair smells so good."

16 of 39
Getty Images
February 1, 2018

Event: Megan attends her first gala with Prince Harry at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London.

"I'm feeling a little bloated after all that delicious food we just ate."

17 of 39
Getty Images
February 13, 2018

Event: Meghan and Harry on their first official joint visit to Scotland.

"Wow, you're so good with the kids. I want to have all your babies."

18 of 39
Getty Images
February 13, 2018

Event: Meghan and Harry on their first official joint visit to Scotland.

"Stahhhppp! You're too funny!"

19 of 39
Getty Images
February 13, 2018

Event: Meghan and Harry on their first official joint visit to Scotland.

"Mmm, he looks so manly with that scruffy beard."

20 of 39
Getty Images
February 13, 2018

Event: Meghan and Harry on their first official joint visit to Scotland.

"SERIOUSLY. LOVE THAT SCRUFF."

21 of 39
Getty Images
February 28, 2018

Event: Meghan attends her first royal event with Harry, William, and Kate at the Royal Foundation Forum.

"Well, you see, this is how it all started. There was me and there was him..."

22 of 39
Getty Images
March 8, 2018

Event: Meghan and Harry visit Birmingham to learn about local service projects on International Women's Day.

"Damn, I'm so lucky to be with this woman."

23 of 39
Getty Images
March 8, 2018

Event: Meghan and Harry visit Birmingham to learn about local service projects on International Women's Day.

"Tag you're it!"

24 of 39
Getty Images
March 12, 2018

Event: Meghan and Harry celebrate London's Commonwealth Day with the entire royal family.

"Wow, I could just stare at you all day and never get bored."

25 of 39
Getty Images
March 23, 2018

Event: Meghan accompanies Harry during a day of engagements in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

"You're saying words that I don't understand, so I'm just going to stand here and model my ring."

26 of 39
Getty Images
March 23, 2018

Event: Meghan accompanies Harry during a day of engagements in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

"Remember that little pony that almost bit me? He was about thisssss tall."

27 of 39
Getty Images
March 23, 2018

Event: Meghan accompanies Harry during a day of engagements in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

"I love you, I love you, I LOOOVE you."

28 of 39
Getty Images
April 6, 2018

Event: Harry and Meghan attend the UK team trials for the 2018 Invictus Games at the University of Bath Sports Training Village.

"So you're saying I don't look hot in this track suit?"

29 of 39
Getty Images
April 6, 2018

Event: Harry and Meghan attend the UK team trials for the 2018 Invictus Games at the University of Bath Sports Training Village.

"You smell like unicorns and rainbows and happiness."

30 of 39
Getty Images
April 6, 2018

Event: Harry and Meghan attend the UK team trials for the 2018 Invictus Games at the University of Bath Sports Training Village.

"I'm putting my foot down, Meghan. I demand that The Spice Girls perform at our wedding."

