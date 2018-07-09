1 Queen Elizabeth II (1926)

Yup, that tiny little thing on the right is the one-and-only Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her christening in 1926. The future matriarch is pictured with her parents George and Elizabeth, then the Duke and Duchess Of York, at the family's private chapel at Buckingham Palace. Her robe—which was first worn by Queen Victoria's daughter in 1841—was made of Honiton lace and Spitalfields silk.