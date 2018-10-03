Today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending time in—surprise!—Sussex. The trip marks the first time Meghan has visited the county the Queen bestowed Dukedom on to her and Harry in May. Throughout the day, the royal couple will do two walkabouts, see the historic Sussex Declaration, pay a visit to the Survivors' Network, and continue to explore the rest of the city.

Of course, it wouldn't be a proper Harry and Meg trip if there wasn't some adorable royal PDA. (Also, let's please take a moment for Meghan's very chic and modern outfit.) See the Duke and Duchess' cutest moments from their visit to Sussex, ahead.

