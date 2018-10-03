image
See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Cutest PDA Moments in Sussex

I'm emotional.

image
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein

Today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending time in—surprise!—Sussex. The trip marks the first time Meghan has visited the county the Queen bestowed Dukedom on to her and Harry in May. Throughout the day, the royal couple will do two walkabouts, see the historic Sussex Declaration, pay a visit to the Survivors' Network, and continue to explore the rest of the city.

Of course, it wouldn't be a proper Harry and Meg trip if there wasn't some adorable royal PDA. (Also, let's please take a moment for Meghan's very chic and modern outfit.) See the Duke and Duchess' cutest moments from their visit to Sussex, ahead.

1 of 23
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesTabatha Fireman
1 of 23
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang
2 of 23
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
3 of 23
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
4 of 23
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesTabatha Fireman
5 of 23
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
6 of 23
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang
7 of 23
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang
8 of 23
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
9 of 23
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
10 of 23
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first official visit to Sussex
Getty ImagesDominic Lipinski - PA Images
11 of 23
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
12 of 23
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
13 of 23
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang
14 of 23
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
15 of 23
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
16 of 23
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
17 of 23
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
18 of 23
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
19 of 23
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesNeil Mockford
20 of 23
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesNeil Mockford
21 of 23
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesNeil Mockford
22 of 23
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first official visit to Sussex
Getty ImagesDominic Lipinski - PA Images
Next
The Cutest Friendship Moments of the Royals
image
