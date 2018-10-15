image
Every Photo from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Royal Tour

Meghan is glowing!

image
By Rachel Epstein
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

Only two days after Princess Eugenie's wedding (and one day before announcing that they're expecting their first child!), Meghan Markle and Prince Harry landed in Sydney to kick off their first royal tour in Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. Throughout a 16-day period, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will complete 76 engagements—and that includes attending the Invictus Games where they made their official debut as a couple last year. See the best, cutest, and most memorable moments from their royal tour, ahead.

1 of 16
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Arrive In Australia
Getty ImagesNewspix
Pre-Tour

In Sydney, Australia

2 of 16
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Arrive In Australia
Getty ImagesNewspix
Pre-Tour

In Sydney, Australia

3 of 16
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

4 of 16
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

5 of 16
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

6 of 16
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

7 of 16
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesPool
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

8 of 16
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

9 of 16
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

10 of 16
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

11 of 16
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

12 of 16
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

13 of 16
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

14 of 16
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

15 of 16
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

16 of 16
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
Day 1

In Sydney, Australia

