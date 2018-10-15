Every Photo from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Royal Tour

Only two days after Princess Eugenie's wedding (and one day before announcing that they're expecting their first child!), Meghan Markle and Prince Harry landed in Sydney to kick off their first royal tour in Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. Throughout a 16-day period, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will complete 76 engagements—and that includes attending the Invictus Games where they made their official debut as a couple last year. See the best, cutest, and most memorable moments from their royal tour, ahead.

