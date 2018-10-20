Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in Australia for their first official royal tour. The couple's trip also coincides with the 2018 Invictus Games, which are being held in Sydney. The Invictus Games were started by Prince Harry and are an international sporting event for wounded and sick veterans. Meghan has been attending Invictus-related events with Harry since they went public with their relationship in 2017.

Here's a definitive look at how the Duchess of Sussex's Invictus style has evolved over time.