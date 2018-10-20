Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in Australia for their first official royal tour. The couple's trip also coincides with the 2018 Invictus Games, which are being held in Sydney. The Invictus Games were started by Prince Harry and are an international sporting event for wounded and sick veterans. Meghan has been attending Invictus-related events with Harry since they went public with their relationship in 2017.
Here's a definitive look at how the Duchess of Sussex's Invictus style has evolved over time.
Meghan wore a long, flowing burgundy dress to the opening ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, back when she and Prince Harry were just dating. She draped a purple leather jacket over her shoulders and carried a burgundy clutch that matched her dress.
Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance together as a couple watching a wheelchair tennis match at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto. Meghan kept it REAL casual in a white button-up shirt and ripped jeans—a look that has now become iconic.
Meghan watched the closing ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games with Harry (and friends and family, who got to meet her future husband at the event) and wore a very simple black top and black pants.
In some shots from the 2017 Invictus Games closing ceremony, Meghan can be seen wearing a loose-fitting white coat over her black-on-black ensemble.
In April 2018, Meghan made her first Invictus-related appearance as Harry's fiancée and she looked casual, but on-brand in dark jeans and an official Invictus Games polo shirt. Meghan wore a dark brown coat over the look, which was for the UK team trials for the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney.
For the first time since the opening ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Meghan wore a dress for an Invictus event. She wore this green, floral dress with heels and a blazer to an Invictus Games reception at Australia House in London.
The 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney were scheduled to coincide with Meghan and Harry's royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. Meghan and Harry both wore official Invictus Games polos to the 2018 Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge, a kickoff event for the Games, in Australia. Meghan accessorized her version of the look with a white blazer.
Meghan got more dressed up than she ever has before an Invictus-related event for the 2018 Invictus Games opening ceremony. This makes sense, of course, since it's a huge moment for the games and her first time attending as Harry's wife and an official member of the royal family.