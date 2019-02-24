Every Picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Most Adorable PDA in Morocco

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on a three-day royal visit to Morocco and the newlyweds/expectant parents have been packing on the (totally PG) PDA at every stop on the trip. Here are all of the royal couple's cutest PDA moments from their trip to Morocco.
In Casablanca, Morocco.
In Casablanca, Morocco.
In Asni, Morocco.
In Asni, Morocco.
In Asni, Morocco.
In Asni, Morocco.
In Asni, Morocco.
In Asni, Morocco.
In Asni, Morocco.
In Asni, Morocco.
In Asni, Morocco.
In Asni, Morocco.
In Asni, Morocco.
In Asni, Morocco.