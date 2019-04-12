image
See Every Photo From the 10th Annual DVF Awards

image
By Rachel Epstein
10th Annual DVF Awards - Arrivals
Kevin MazurGetty Images

On April 11, Diane von Furstenberg held her 10th annual DVF Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York to recognize five incredible women—Professor Anita Hill, singer Katy Perry, A New Way of Life Reentry Project Founder Susan Burton, The Alchemist Lab Founder Hadeel Mustafa Anabtawi, and 2018 Nobel Peace Prize Winner Nadia Murad—for the differences they've made in their communities, and, quite frankly, the world. Between Anita Hill's powerful speech on equal justice and Katy Perry's call to eliminate "cancel culture," to say the night was inspiring would be an understatement. See every photo from the awards, ahead.

1 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
DVF
2 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Gloria Steinem
3 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Nadia Murad
4 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Arrivals
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Hadeel Mustafa Anabtawi
5 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Susan Burton
6 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards
Manny CarabelGetty Images
Katy Perry
7 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Professor Anita Hill
8 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Arrivals
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Chloe x Halle
9 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
10 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards
Manny CarabelGetty Images
Maye Musk
11 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Lameka Fox
12 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Julia Stiles
13 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Sarah Jones
14 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Arrivals
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Coco Rocha
15 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Arianna Huffington
16 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
DJ Vashtie Kola
17 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Allison Williams
18 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards
Manny CarabelGetty Images
Ashley Longshore
19 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards
Manny CarabelGetty Images
Chouchou Namegabe Dubuisson
20 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Alexina Graham
21 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards
Manny CarabelGetty Images
Elaine Welteroth
22 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards
Manny CarabelGetty Images
Katy Perry, DVF, Arianna Huffington, and Anita Hill
23 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Arrivals
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Gloria Steinem, DVF, and Anita Hill
24 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Inside
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Chloe x Halle and Katy Perry

Before sister-duo Chloe x Halle's performance of “Cool People,” “Down,” and “Where is the Love?"

25 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Inside
Nicholas HuntGetty Images
Nadia Murad

Nadia Murad receives the International DVF Award.

26 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Inside
Nicholas HuntGetty Images
Hadeel Mustafa Anabtawi

Hadeel Mustafa Anabtawi receives the International DVF Award.

27 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Inside
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Susan Burton

Susan Burton receives the People’s Voice DVF Award.

READ HER BOOK

28 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Inside
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Katy Perry

Katy Perry receives the Inspiration DVF Award.

29 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Inside
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Anita Hill

Professor Anita Hill receives the Lifetime Leadership DVF Award.

30 of 30
10th Annual DVF Awards - Inside
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

The women pose on stage at the end of the ceremony.

•••

Next
These Celebrities Are Big Fans of CBD
image
