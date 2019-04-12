On April 11, Diane von Furstenberg held her 10th annual DVF Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York to recognize five incredible women—Professor Anita Hill, singer Katy Perry, A New Way of Life Reentry Project Founder Susan Burton, The Alchemist Lab Founder Hadeel Mustafa Anabtawi, and 2018 Nobel Peace Prize Winner Nadia Murad—for the differences they've made in their communities, and, quite frankly, the world. Between Anita Hill's powerful speech on equal justice and Katy Perry's call to eliminate "cancel culture," to say the night was inspiring would be an understatement. See every photo from the awards, ahead.
Before sister-duo Chloe x Halle's performance of “Cool People,” “Down,” and “Where is the Love?"
Nadia Murad receives the International DVF Award.
Hadeel Mustafa Anabtawi receives the International DVF Award.
Susan Burton receives the People’s Voice DVF Award.
Katy Perry receives the Inspiration DVF Award.
Professor Anita Hill receives the Lifetime Leadership DVF Award.
The women pose on stage at the end of the ceremony.
