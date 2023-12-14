Amal Clooney Outshines Husband George Clooney in a Blazer and Pink Feather Minidress

Out of the lawyer and the actor, you wouldn't expect the lawyer to be the style icon of the pair. But this is most certainly the case for Amal and George Clooney.

Don't get me wrong, George was named People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' in 1997 and 2009 for good reason, but he has met his match in Amal. She has given us yet another display of the perfect date-night look.

The pair were headed to the Polo Bar in New York City after a screening of his new film, The Boys in the Boat. Amal was the picture of feminine elegance in a pastel pink feather minidress, which proves that the summer's Barbie trend isn't going anywhere. This was paired with gold chrome heels and a black satin blazer; simple block colors that pull together the entire look.

She wore diamond drop earrings and her signature glowing complexion with rosy cheeks and glossy lips. George recently revealed that his wife doesn't have a stylist, making this look even more impressive. I also need to know how she gets her hair that shiny.

As for George, he kept it casual in a brown suede jacket, black polo shirt and faded blue jeans. But I guess when you've been named the World's Sexiest Man twice already, you know the power of a good, faded pair of jeans. He brought a bit of formality to the outfit with black shiny shoes, which perfectly complemented his wife's blazer.

But the best aspect of this date-night look are the married couple's huge grins as they walk through New York City arm-in-arm.

