Amal Clooney Outshines Husband George Clooney in a Blazer and Pink Feather Minidress

Out of the lawyer and the actor, you wouldn't expect the lawyer to be the style icon of the pair. But this is most certainly the case for Amal and George Clooney.
Don't get me wrong, George was named People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' in 1997 and 2009 for good reason, but he has met his match in Amal. She has given us yet another display of the perfect date-night look.
The pair were headed to the Polo Bar in New York City after a screening of his new film, The Boys in the Boat. Amal was the picture of feminine elegance in a pastel pink feather minidress, which proves that the summer's Barbie trend isn't going anywhere. This was paired with gold chrome heels and a black satin blazer; simple block colors that pull together the entire look.
She wore diamond drop earrings and her signature glowing complexion with rosy cheeks and glossy lips. George recently revealed that his wife doesn't have a stylist, making this look even more impressive. I also need to know how she gets her hair that shiny.
As for George, he kept it casual in a brown suede jacket, black polo shirt and faded blue jeans. But I guess when you've been named the World's Sexiest Man twice already, you know the power of a good, faded pair of jeans. He brought a bit of formality to the outfit with black shiny shoes, which perfectly complemented his wife's blazer.
But the best aspect of this date-night look are the married couple's huge grins as they walk through New York City arm-in-arm.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
