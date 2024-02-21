Jenna Dewan's Maternity Style Staple? A Black Lace Bra

Jenna Dewan is joining the likes of Rihanna, Suki Waterhouse, and Beyoncé when it comes to chic maternity style. Dewan is currently expecting her third child, and not only is she consistently documenting her pregnancy, but she is finding the best outfits to showcase her baby bump.
This included an all-white bodysuit with silver cowboy boots, as well as a mid-length skirt with an oversized bow over her bump. Dewan seems to have found a style she's really into for her changing form, and she isn't afraid to repeat the look.
Dewan was spotted in New York City in a bra-baring outfit paired with black glittery pants, a half-buttoned black silk shirt with embellishments, and, of course, a lacy black bra. She kept her hair and makeup simple but finished off the outfit with metallic silver-heeled boots.
Then, to prove there is absolutely nothing wrong with being an outfit-repeater, Dewan appeared to wear the same bra for her next outing. This time, the bra was paired with high-waisted light blue jeans and a leopard-print trench coat with hanging tassels. A simple yet fun look, elevated by the same silver boots.
Once again, Dewan kept her hair and makeup simple, only opting for a slightly darker lipstick. She wouldn't want to take any attention away from her pièce de résistance, the gorgeous lacy bra.
This time, Dewan wore this outfit for her appearance on Andy Cohen's show Watch What Happens Live. In the episode, they discussed the most recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, and Dewan believed that Lala Kent would be the first to forgive Tom Sandoval after the Scandoval fallout. (Just in case you were wondering.) She also offered some wise words, such as explaining how you can have empathy for Sandoval while remaining loyal to Ariana Madix.
This is Dewan's third pregnancy. She first gave birth to her daughter Everly in 2013, whom she shares with her ex-husband Channing Tatum. The pair divorced in 2019, and shortly after, Dewan coupled up with Broadway star Steve Kazee. They got engaged in February 2020, and welcomed their first child together, Callum, a month later.
She revealed that they have decided not to learn the sex of their third baby before its arrival and that this pregnancy will likely be her last. "There's a bit of joy and a little sadness," Dewan told Romper. "I'm really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days."
She currently stars in The Rookie and has stated that the cast and crew have made numerous accommodations for her to be able to work for the length of her pregnancy. "Everyone is so lovely," she said. "It's really fun, and it's easy, and it flows, and so I think that's a big part of why it's easy for me to work pregnant."
