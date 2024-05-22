Jennifer Garner Is "Encouraging" Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to "Work on Their Marriage," Source Claims

She wants him to be happy.

Actor Ben Affleck and wife, actress Jennifer Garner laugh with player Kevin Millar #15 of the Boston Red Sox prior to the start of the game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on October 1, 2005 in Boston, Massachusetts
(Image credit: Getty Images)
published

Jennifer Garner hopes her ex-husband Ben Affleck can sort things out with wife Jennifer Lopez amid reports of marital strife.

"Jennifer Garner is encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen," a source told Us Weekly. "She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy."

As a fellow celebrity, Garner also totally gets that fame "can put a strain" on any relationship, the insider added. This is something that has long appeared to be a problem for Bennifer, with Affleck preferring to lay low, while Lopez is comfortable in the spotlight.

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck March 2024 NYC

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been hit with divorce rumors since last week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This comes as divorce rumors have hit Affleck and Lopez over the past few days.

Last week, an anonymous source claimed to In Touch, "They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work… They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same."

Then, a source told Us Weekly, "Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage. They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour." However, at the time, sources stressed that—despite living apart—the spouses weren't planning to separate.

Amid all this, the "Jenny From the Block" singer liked an Instagram post about unhealthy relationships, and the Gone Girl star did a disappearing act at his wife's recent movie premiere (I mean, he just wasn't there—sorry).

Still, both parties have been spotted with their wedding rings, and were photographed in a car together this past weekend. Lopez also brought up her husband during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel this week.

As for Garner, she has been very present for both Affleck and Lopez throughout their relationship. The exes obviously coparent their children Violet, Fin, and Samuel, but the two Jens are apparently good friends, too. Lopez also reportedly had a hand in helping Garner and Affleck get to a "better place" in their relationship, and the three of them have been known to spend time together.

