Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Can't Seem to Sell Their $68 Million Mansion

Jennifer Lopez's love might not "cost a thing," but her mega-mansion certainly does. The 38,000-square-foot Los Angeles home she once shared with Ben Affleck has been on the market for 100 days, as of Oct. 21, and it doesn't seem to be flying off the busy real estate market anytime soon.

Lopez and Affleck—who filed for divorce in August after two years of marriage—purchased the home, known as Crestview Manor, for the casual price of $60.8 million in May 2023. It features 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, mountain views, a 12-car garage, pool, pickleball court and pretty much any other amenity you could dream up. The couple listed their property on Zillow for the jaw-dropping sum of $68 million in July, but as one can imagine, there aren't that many people out there clamoring to drop nearly $70 million on a house.

In September, TMZ reported that the couple almost had a sale, but the potential buyers backed out of the deal after making a $64 million offer on the property that was accepted by the "Let's Get Loud" singer and her ex. And now the home is still sitting on the market. Meanwhile, Affleck reportedly purchased a $20.5 million L.A. home over the summer while J.Lo is said to be considering buying the historic home of late BCBG founder Max Azria.

Even though Crestview Manor has been sitting for more than three months on the market, Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim told Realtor.com that in his professional opinion, the former couple shouldn't worry.

The couple listed their home for sale in July 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It would have been surprising for the house to sell in less than 100 days," The Oppenheim Group co-founder said, adding, that in his experience, "most homes of this magnitude are on the market for six months, and in many cases significantly longer."

That being said, the luxury real estate expert pointed out that he doesn't think that the former power couple will get what they're asking. "It’s likely they will sell the house in the $58 million to $60 million range, thus they could lose several million dollars on the sale,” Oppenheim said.

Another issue is the home's location, which is subject to a special "mansion tax." The reality star noted that since Crestview Manor "is located in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, which is technically in the city of Los Angeles (not the independent city of Beverly Hills)" Lopez and Affleck "will have to pay a mansion tax of more than $3 million."

This means the exes "could lose more than an additional $5 million after commissions, taxes, etc.," Oppenheim told Realtor.com. Luckily, J.Lo is reportedly manifesting an Oscar and planning a major 2025 comeback including a tour and new album, so it seems like she'll be just fine.