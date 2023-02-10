Jennifer Lopez Joked About Ben Affleck's "Happy Face" After He Became a Grammys Meme

The Grammys were almost a week ago, and yet we're all kinda still talking about Ben Affleck's meme-able face.

In case you somehow missed it, the actor made headlines thanks to his many facial expressions during the event, all of which made him seem wildly unimpressed with his surroundings.

But don't worry, it sounds like both Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez mostly think this whole thing is funny.

Lopez just posted a new trailer for Affleck's upcoming movie Air on Instagram, and over the first shot of him—looking angry or possibly despairing—she wrote in all caps, "my husband's happy face."

This made the star's fans giggle. One wrote, "This is my husbands happy face took me out tho"

Another said, "Crying at the caption in the video"

Mostly, though, commenters just seemed excited about the movie, which is a biopic about Sonny Vaccaro, who (as far as I understand—sneakerheads, please correct me) was responsible for Nike landing its history-making partnership with Michael Jordan. It comes out on April 5.

As for what was going on with Affleck during the Grammys, the answer is not exactly dramatic: He was tired.

"Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the Grammys, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired," a source previously told Entertainment Tonight. "He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn't his usual self."

Meanwhile, a seat filler who was at Affleck and Lopez' table for part of the night revealed on TikTok that the two were very "cute" and "lovey-dovey" with each other during the event.