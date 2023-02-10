Jennifer Lopez Joked About Ben Affleck's "Happy Face" After He Became a Grammys Meme

The Grammys were almost a week ago, and yet we're all kinda still talking about Ben Affleck's meme-able face.
In case you somehow missed it, the actor made headlines thanks to his many facial expressions during the event, all of which made him seem wildly unimpressed with his surroundings.
But don't worry, it sounds like both Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez mostly think this whole thing is funny.
Lopez just posted a new trailer for Affleck's upcoming movie Air on Instagram, and over the first shot of him—looking angry or possibly despairing—she wrote in all caps, "my husband's happy face."
This made the star's fans giggle. One wrote, "This is my husbands happy face took me out tho"
Another said, "Crying at the caption in the video"
Mostly, though, commenters just seemed excited about the movie, which is a biopic about Sonny Vaccaro, who (as far as I understand—sneakerheads, please correct me) was responsible for Nike landing its history-making partnership with Michael Jordan. It comes out on April 5.
As for what was going on with Affleck during the Grammys, the answer is not exactly dramatic: He was tired.
"Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the Grammys, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired," a source previously told Entertainment Tonight. "He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn't his usual self."
Meanwhile, a seat filler who was at Affleck and Lopez' table for part of the night revealed on TikTok that the two were very "cute" and "lovey-dovey" with each other during the event.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
King Charles Was Asked to "Bring Back" Prince Harry, And He Just Laughed
That seems like the easiest workaround, TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kristen Bell on Why She Talks to Her Kids About Drugs and Sex: "I Hate the Word 'Taboo'"
Her game is total honesty.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Cast of 'You' Season 4: Your Guide
Meet the new cast of London aristocrats.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Jennifer Lopez Told Ben Affleck He Was Becoming a Meme at the Grammys, But He "Chose Not to Change His Expression," Seat Filler Reveals
LOL.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jay-Z Thought Beyoncé Should Win Best Album at the Grammys This Year
She lost to Harry Styles in that category.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Chrissy Teigen Explained Why She Skipped the Grammys Despite Doing a Dress Fitting
Makes sense.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish Were So Happy for Each Other's Wins at the Grammys
Two Grammy-winning queens supporting each other? You love to see it.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Selena Gomez "Cried Like a Little Baby" When She Was Nominated for a Grammy
So happy for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Slow Clap: Beyoncé Will Perform at the 2015 Grammys
Now you have to watch.
By Eliza Thompson
-
President Obama Makes a Surprise Appearance at the Grammys to Stand Up Against Domestic Violence
"It's not OK—and it has to stop."
By Chelsea Peng