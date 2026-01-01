Jennifer Lopez Shares the Life-Changing Advice She Got After Her Third Divorce While on Stage in Las Vegas

At her new Las Vegas residency, Jennifer Lopez is dancing, singing, and sharing life advice. She truly is a multi-hyphenate!

According to People, during the second night of her residency, Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas, Lopez opened up about wisdom she received following her split from Marc Anthony.

"I was ready to give up on everything. I was a mess," Lopez says in a video clip from the New Year's Eve performance she posted on Instagram. "I was a single mom for the first time with two little three-year-old twins."

Lopez says she received advice from a "very wise woman", one of her mentors, author and motivational speaker Louise Hay.

"[She] said to me, 'Jennifer, you're a dancer right?' I said, 'Yes am,'" the Kiss of the Spider Woman star recalls. "'When you're learning a dance and you get the steps wrong what do you do?'" Lopez says Hay asked her. "And I said, 'I just keep going until I get the steps right.'"

"Always keep dancing," Hay told Lopez.

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez at the Academy Awards in March 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 56-year-old entertainer says that she hopes fans take the same message to heart.

"I wish the same for you," she says in the clip. "No matter what life throws at you that you dance, and you dance, and you dance. Again and again and again. I love you." With this, Lopez began performing her 2012 song "Dance Again".

Lopez and Anthony were married from 2004 to 2014. Lopez went on to reunite with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, and they were married from 2022 to 2025. The singer joked about her four marriages during the opening night of her residency on Dec. 30.

"That went by in a blink, didn’t it?" Lopez said of the ten years since her first Vegas residency, as reported by Billboard. "At that time, I had only been married twice. That’s not true. It was only once. Felt like twice. I’m just kidding," she said. "The good news is that I’m learning and I’m growing. We’re in our happy era right now."

(If you're trying to keep track, Lopez was actually married three times by that point: to Anthony, Ojani Noa in the late '90s, and Cris Judd in the early 2000s.)

Jennifer Lopez performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the first night of her Up All Night Live in Las Vegas residency. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez declaring she's in her "happy era" comes after she previously opened up about finding happiness within herself, rather than within a romantic relationship.

"It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate," she told Interview in October 2024 about being on her own following her split from Affleck—though she did not say his name. "But when you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it's like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn't define me. I can't be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself."