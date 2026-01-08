Jennifer Lopez Remixes One of Her Favorite Outfit Formulas for the Office
Looks like she took a stroll down fashion memory lane.
Last year, Jennifer Lopez's Los Angeles office served as the backdrop for some of her most fabulous looks, ranging from a vintage Dior suit to a velvet Max Mara set. On January 8, she returned to J.Lo HQ looking every bit a Parisian boss in a beret and matching trousers.
In perhaps her most relatable move of the decade, Lopez shared a mid-day mirror selfie of her office-ready outfit. Buttoning a collarless black jacket as her top, Lopez coordinated a light gray beret to ultra-pleated pants in a cool-toned color. Her pose suggested they boasted wide-leg hems, her preferred trouser silhouette. (Though she's been living in leggings for the last month while performing her Las Vegas residency.)
The A-lister is no newbie to statement headpieces: Last October, she pulled off a wide-brimmed Willy Chavarria hat with ease, adding to a collection that includes bowlers, baseball caps, and newsboys. And she's held a soft spot for berets since at least the 2002 Vogue Fashion Awards, when she wore a different version of this same outfit formula: a stark white beret matching a bubble-hemmed skirt in the same hue.
Two years later, Lopez attended the 2004 Kids' Choice Awards in a crocheted beanie. The lavender piece made her sequin shawl, asymmetrical crop top, and low-rise capris really hit all the Y2K marks.
More recently, in last August's Instagram-worthy mirror selfie, Lopez added some edge with a leather beret, which proved just as striking as her pant-free bodysuit and mesh Aquazzura pumps.
The pictures are proof: Lopez has found an outfit formula that has been working for decades, so why not keep it in the rotation?
Shop Beret-Centric Styles Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.