Jennifer Lopez Remixes One of Her Favorite Outfit Formulas for the Office

Last year, Jennifer Lopez's Los Angeles office served as the backdrop for some of her most fabulous looks, ranging from a vintage Dior suit to a velvet Max Mara set. On January 8, she returned to J.Lo HQ looking every bit a Parisian boss in a beret and matching trousers.

In perhaps her most relatable move of the decade, Lopez shared a mid-day mirror selfie of her office-ready outfit. Buttoning a collarless black jacket as her top, Lopez coordinated a light gray beret to ultra-pleated pants in a cool-toned color. Her pose suggested they boasted wide-leg hems, her preferred trouser silhouette. (Though she's been living in leggings for the last month while performing her Las Vegas residency.)

Jennifer Lopez turned her office into a stellar step-and-repeat. (Image credit: @jlo)

The A-lister is no newbie to statement headpieces: Last October, she pulled off a wide-brimmed Willy Chavarria hat with ease, adding to a collection that includes bowlers, baseball caps, and newsboys. And she's held a soft spot for berets since at least the 2002 Vogue Fashion Awards, when she wore a different version of this same outfit formula: a stark white beret matching a bubble-hemmed skirt in the same hue.

Back in '02, J.Lo loved an eye-catching beret. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two years later, Lopez attended the 2004 Kids' Choice Awards in a crocheted beanie. The lavender piece made her sequin shawl, asymmetrical crop top, and low-rise capris really hit all the Y2K marks.

Her affinity stayed strong throughout the early-aughts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

More recently, in last August's Instagram-worthy mirror selfie, Lopez added some edge with a leather beret, which proved just as striking as her pant-free bodysuit and mesh Aquazzura pumps.

In Aug. 2025, J.Lo gave leather berets a go. (Image credit: @jlo)

The pictures are proof: Lopez has found an outfit formula that has been working for decades, so why not keep it in the rotation?

