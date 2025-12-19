Taylor Swift's rehearsal outfits for the Eras Tour remained under lock and key until the concert film and documentary premiered. Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, is delivering leggings-centric studio sets in real time, before her Las Vegas residency opens on December 30.

On December 18, Lopez returned to the L.A. dance studio for the tenth occasion this month. Even so, she's rarely worn the same leggings color twice. This time, the performer swapped her brown, navy, and pink pairs for foolproof black leggings. She tucked the skintight style into her now-signature sneaker substitute: her second chunky, lace-up boots this week. Much like her first pair on Dec. 15, the ankle boots boasted vintage Roberto Cavalli tags. Currently, eBay offers the suede, black-and-brown hikers for $1,100.

Cardigans, hoodies, or crewnecks usually join J.Lo by the ballet barre. Come Thursday, a trendy rollneck knit traded places with Monday's puffer vest and crewneck combination. Knowing Lopez, she ditched it after a single run-through of "Let's Get Loud."

Jennifer Lopez finally gave black leggings a go with lace-up ankle boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Brunello Cucinelli Suede Leather Hiking Lace Up Boots $1,100 at eBay

All month long, Lopez has gotten her money's worth on Dior's $5,300 D-Journey, her designer gym bag. On the off-chance the tubular, quilted tote earned a day off, another Dior design acted as its understudy.

Monday's practice introduced a vintage Mongolian Lamb Libertine Hobo to the mix, courtesy of Dior's Fall 2011 runway show. But by Thursday, the black D-Journey returned to Lopez's shoulder.

During the first week of rehearsals, Lopez wore her rare Nike x Off-White sneakers on repeat, typically alongside stark white socks. Currently, the circa-2018 trainers—bracketed by plastic sidewalls and block-text script—are in the midst of a hiatus. But now that Lopez's Dior D-Journey is back in rotation, her Nike x Off-Whites could return any day now.

Shop Athleisure Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors