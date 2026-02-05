Olivia Rodrigo hasn't been gatekeeping her beloved Frye Boots, per say. She just styles her signature knee-highs sparingly—ensuring they don't go too viral among Gen Z shoppers yet again. But on February 4, Jennifer Lopez proved the Frye Campus 14s boots have cross-generational appeal on the set of Office Romance. Rodrigo and her peers better stock up, while they still can.

Almost a year after the Netflix rom-com started filming, Lopez returned to the New Jersey set in a costume not too far off from her personal closet. Since she hasn't publicly visited the East Coast since October, the L.A. local has gotten away with blazers and crewnecks as outerwear. New Jersey temps, however, called for a tweed, double-breasted coat from Max Mara—her first official winter jacket of the season. It was brown to complement her chunky turtleneck underneath. Even her $395 Gigi Burris newsboy cap got the chocolate memo. Matching boots peeked out from beneath her coat's calf-length hem, though they weren't the stiletto pair you might expect.

Jennifer Lopez was photographed on the Office Romance set wearing Olivia Rodrigo's favorite Frye boots. (Image credit: Splash News)

Usually, Lopez prefers boots with a bit of height. (Even her go-to Ugg Mini Platform Boots boast two-inch soles.) Last fall, while boots season was just picking up, Saint Laurent's $2,150 Nico Booties won J.Lo over. But don't be fooled by the "Booties" descriptor: Between the platform and the block-heel height, the Nicos stretch eight inches tall.

With that said, they're perfect for autumn, not the slush-covered sidewalks of New Jersey. So, Lopez chose the lower Frye Campus Boots, which come highly-recommended by Rodrigo. The best-selling Campus model joined the Grammy winner's shoe rack three summers ago, in the '70s-inspired brown shade. Since then, she debuted two more Campus colors around Singapore, Sydney, L.A., Paris, and NYC. Last June, she looked every bit the It girl in the black leather pair, alongside polka-dot micro shorts and a Chanel shoulder bag.

Last summer, Rodrigo rarely took off her black Frye Campus Boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo's approval might've made Frye Boots an IYKYK It-piece among Gen Z'ers, but now, Lopez is spreading the word across generations. And it's about time. The Campus name may suggest otherwise, but you don't have to be in college to pull them off. Shop Lopez's Frye Boots, and other best-sellers, below.

