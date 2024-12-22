Katie Holmes's Powder Pink Coat is Perfect for Running Errands
Winter outerwear in an unexpected color? Yes, please.
You know, when the winter weather rolls around, most people go the more traditional route for the outerwear of choice: black, brown, maybe even white—but not Katie Holmes. The actress was spotted running errands in NYC on December 21, 2024, in a full-length, light pink wool coat that is as cozy as it is chic.
Holmes has been spotted in this creamy-colored coat several times since 2018, making it a wardrobe staple of hers during the winter months, and it's one I'm sort of obsessed with—but can you blame me? Just look at how warm and put-together she looks in a color that makes her stand out from most other people in New York. It also feels appropriately wintery, given the muted grey undertones of the pink.
Never one to miss an opportunity to wow us with her outerwear, Holmes paired the dusty hued coat with a coordinating white-and-pink scarf—complete with a grey beanie and black leather bag—as she took to the chilly New York City streets to finish up what we can only assume to be a bit of last-minute holiday shopping.
It's a great reminder that not everything has to be an easy-to-coordinate neutral when the winter weather hits. Unexpected colors like this are far easier to style than you might think upon first glance, and are perfect for a grey New York City day.
Unfortunately, it seems this exact coat is no longer available for purchase—not surprising since she's had it for as long as she has—but we found a few alternatives from Max Mara that we believe fit the bill and would look fabulous on you, dressed up or down, this winter.
And, Katie, if you ever decide to get rid of this coat—please let us know!
Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.
