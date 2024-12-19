Katie Holmes knows a great winter coat when she sees one. Second only to acting, jacket-buying is perhaps her greatest gift. Last winter, her love affair with The Frankie Shop's camel coat lasted three months straight. But this season, there's been no clear favorite so far. Instead, we've been treated to an ever-rotating lineup of statement outerwear, including, most recently, this brat green stunner and this reversible shearling number. She's also reached for a plaid trench and a duffle teddy coat in recent weeks.

Now, it seems the actor has finally found a new favorite in Ienki Ienki's reimagined ski jacket: a down-filled, shearling-lined creation inspired by traditional Hutsul outerwear. The Ukrainian brand is notoriously hard to track down in stores, but widely considered a thought leader when it comes to designing jackets that are truly stylish and truly warm enough for winter.

Katie Holmes sports an all-black ensemble featuring a shearling-lined puffer, loose trousers, loafers, and a beanie. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Ienki Ienki Keptar Down Ski Jacket $1,610 at Moda Operandi

The Dawson's Creek alum, who's currently three months into a four-month stint on Broadway, kept the monochromatic vibe going with a pair of loose black pants that appeared to have a subtle sheen. The shape reminded me a lot of the Leset pull-on pants Kaia Gerber owns in several styles and colors. Holmes even chose to style her relaxed trousers much the way Gerber generally does: with flats and a designer bag. Here, the mother of one—who recently celebrated her 46th birthday—went with her go-to Mansur Gavriel tote and black Gucci horsebit loafers.

Leset Barb Wide Leg Pant $260 at Leset

A simple black beanie completed her outfit along with a set of brown gradient aviator sunglasses. But needless to say, the queen of winter coats is back in action.

