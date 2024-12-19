Katie Holmes's Shearling-Lined Ski Jacket Is the Little Black Dress of Her Winter Coat Collection

Form meets function in this plush, waist-cinching wrap coat.

Katie Holmes wearing a furry ski jacket in new york city
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Katie Holmes knows a great winter coat when she sees one. Second only to acting, jacket-buying is perhaps her greatest gift. Last winter, her love affair with The Frankie Shop's camel coat lasted three months straight. But this season, there's been no clear favorite so far. Instead, we've been treated to an ever-rotating lineup of statement outerwear, including, most recently, this brat green stunner and this reversible shearling number. She's also reached for a plaid trench and a duffle teddy coat in recent weeks.

Now, it seems the actor has finally found a new favorite in Ienki Ienki's reimagined ski jacket: a down-filled, shearling-lined creation inspired by traditional Hutsul outerwear. The Ukrainian brand is notoriously hard to track down in stores, but widely considered a thought leader when it comes to designing jackets that are truly stylish and truly warm enough for winter.

A photo of Katie Holmes sporting an all-black ensemble featuring a shearling-lined puffer, loose trousers, loafers, and a beanie.

Katie Holmes sports an all-black ensemble featuring a shearling-lined puffer, loose trousers, loafers, and a beanie.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Keptar Down Ski Jacket
Ienki Ienki Keptar Down Ski Jacket

The Dawson's Creek alum, who's currently three months into a four-month stint on Broadway, kept the monochromatic vibe going with a pair of loose black pants that appeared to have a subtle sheen. The shape reminded me a lot of the Leset pull-on pants Kaia Gerber owns in several styles and colors. Holmes even chose to style her relaxed trousers much the way Gerber generally does: with flats and a designer bag. Here, the mother of one—who recently celebrated her 46th birthday—went with her go-to Mansur Gavriel tote and black Gucci horsebit loafers.

Barb Wide Leg Pant
Leset Barb Wide Leg Pant

Jordaan Bit Loafer
Gucci Jordaan Bit Loafer

Everyday Soft Tote - Black/flamma
Mansur Gavriel Everyday Soft Tote

A simple black beanie completed her outfit along with a set of brown gradient aviator sunglasses. But needless to say, the queen of winter coats is back in action.

TOPICS
Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸