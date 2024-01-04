Only Lady Gaga Could Make Grabbing a Pizza Effortlessly Chic

Grabbing a takeaway pizza is a tradition as old as time. I'm sure even the founding fathers slipped on their boots and buckles to go and grab a slice of ye ol' pizza. But while most of us head out to procure that delicious greasy pizza in a hoodie and sweatpants, Lady Gaga does it as the pinnacle of quiet luxury.
Yep, that's right, the woman best known for wearing a dress made entirely out of meat and a coat of green muppets has achieved the most effortlessly cool outfit to go and grab a pizza with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky.
It's rare to see the couple out together, who have been dating since 2020. Polansky, a philanthropic entrepreneur, wore an orange puffer coat with olive green pants and a black baseball cap.
Gaga looked striking in a supple dark brown leather blazer over black Alo leggings. Her outfit was stunning from head to toe, with black knee-length crocodile boots and sleek black sunglasses.
To top it all off, Gaga has her signature platinum blonde locks tied back into a messy low bun. This is a hairstyle and outfit we'd never expect from "Mother Monster," but she looks flawless in it.
If this is how she dresses for a quick bite of 'za with her boyfriend, just imagine the red carpet looks we have coming from the newest member of the quiet luxury look. Although perhaps she'll make an exception for promoting her new film, Joker: Folie à Deux, where she'll play Harley Quinn to Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.
We hope to see more of Polansky on her arm, especially as recent reports had suggested they'd broken up. Hopefully, this isn't breakup pizza!
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
