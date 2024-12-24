Miley Cyrus Celebrates "Starting Over" in New Instagram Post

New year, new Miley Cyrus? Or is it just a new album cycle, perhaps? The perennial actress and singer shared her hopeful feelings on the end of the year—and teased a bit of what's to come—in a new Instagram post on Monday, December 23 that has fans of her music excited.

Reclining on a chair in a floor-length leather dress, the singer hinted at hew forthcoming album, previously teased as being titled Something Beautiful.

"HAPPY HOLIDAYS & NEW YEAR," the post started out. "It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again."

Cyrus continued, adding: "This is one of my favorite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me. In everything I do I like to go ALL the way. Give it ALL I’ve got. ALL for it to come to an end, move on and start anew."

"At times it can be a heartbreaking process," she explained, "but I’ve always known the pieces to come back together and create something beautiful. Thank you to everyone who has been apart of making this year so special."

For fans of the singer, the phrase "something beautiful" will likely set off alarm bells, as the singer recently explained that her new album would be called exactly that.

The new album will feature a heaping helping of collaboration from her boyfriend Maxx Morando, the drummer for rock band Liily. And she has a long history of working with people she cares about.

"I worked with my dad forever. That’s how me and my ex-husband [Liam Hemsworth] met each other," she told Harper's Bazaar last month. "I've always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much."

This album, however, may be a bit different than her previous ones, as she has called it a "visual album" just as much as a musical one—inspired by her "II Most Wanted" collaborator, Beyoncé, perhaps? "The visual component of this is driving the sound," Cyrus stated.

"It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties. The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty," she poetically added. "They are the shadow, they are the charcoal, they are the shading. You can’t have a painting without highlights and contrast."

She even went on to compare her ambitions to another seminal album: Pink Floyd's The Wall—an album she and her brother have long loved. "My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture."

So here's to starting over, in a new year, by creating something beautiful together.