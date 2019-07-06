Earlier this week, pop chameleon Miley Cyrus dropped the official video for her new single, "Mother's Daughter."

Miley Cyrus' She Is Miley Cyrus era is upon us and if the first single and video, "Mother's Daughter," is any indication, it's going to be daring, sexy, and inclusive AF—none of which is surprising, coming from Miley.

As much as we're looking forward to the rest of Miley's She Is EPs, the "Mother's Daughter" video also has fans looking back, in a nostalgic way, to the early aughts. Why? Because Miley, who wears a red leather catsuit in the video, is a dead ringer for Britney Spears from her "Oops!...I Did It Again" video, that's why.

Miley courted the comparison on Instagram, sharing a screen grab from the video in which she looks like the second coming of Britney herself and captioning it with "Oops!...I Did It Again" lyrics and a blatant Britney callout.

"Oops.... I did it again . I played with your ❤️ , got lost in the game oh baby baby ... Oops, you think I'm in love, that I'm sent from above.... I'm not that innocent..... - @britneyspears," Miley wrote along with the picture of herself in the red body suit.

In the pic, Miley is laying on the ground and, well, saying that she's "making love" to the camera with her eyes seems like an understatement. It's more like she's throwing the camera up against the wall of an elevator, Christian Grey-style, with her eyes. See for yourself:

Britney hasn't commented on the photo (yet), but her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, did. "First glance I thought this was Britney," she wrote, confirming just how real the deja vu is.

Watch the full "Mother's Daughter" video below:

