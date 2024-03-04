Nicola Peltz Wears Head-to-Toe Lingerie Alongside Brooklyn Beckham in Paris

Nicola Peltz Beckham is never one to shy away from the spotlight. Even her neutral-colored ensembles are eye-catching, as she proved while out with husband Brooklyn Beckham in Paris on Sunday night.

Peltz wore see-through black lace pants and a black bra top for the night out, complete with a fluffy pink coat. (Beckham, meanwhile, wore a decidedly more low-key outfit: a button-front white shirt and simple gray pants.)

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham in Paris (Image credit: Backgrid)

The couple has been attending various events at Paris Fashion Week, including sitting front-row (of course!) with younger sister Harper Beckham at the Victoria Beckham Fall 2024 show. The sisters-in-law are uber-close, with Nicola and Harper "twinning" in matching beauty looks. Victoria has welcomed her daughter-in-law into the fold, too, dancing with Nicola on a family vacation and sharing a birthday message for the actress in January .

Brooklyn Beckham, Harper Beckham, and Nicola Peltz Beckham at Paris Fashion Week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peltz also sported a similarly revealing look as she and her husband attended Sunday's Mugler Fall 2024 show. She stunned in another all-black outfit featuring a cropped shirt and pants with strategic cutouts over her hip bones.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at Mugler fashion show (Image credit: Getty Images)