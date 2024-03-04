Nicola Peltz Wears Head-to-Toe Lingerie Alongside Brooklyn Beckham in Paris

Peltz wore see-through black lace pants and a black bra top, complete with a fluffy pink coat.

Nicola Peltz in Paris
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Nicola Peltz Beckham is never one to shy away from the spotlight. Even her neutral-colored ensembles are eye-catching, as she proved while out with husband Brooklyn Beckham in Paris on Sunday night.

Peltz wore see-through black lace pants and a black bra top for the night out, complete with a fluffy pink coat. (Beckham, meanwhile, wore a decidedly more low-key outfit: a button-front white shirt and simple gray pants.)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The couple has been attending various events at Paris Fashion Week, including sitting front-row (of course!) with younger sister Harper Beckham at the Victoria Beckham Fall 2024 show. The sisters-in-law are uber-close, with Nicola and Harper "twinning" in matching beauty looks. Victoria has welcomed her daughter-in-law into the fold, too, dancing with Nicola on a family vacation and sharing a birthday message for the actress in January.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Peltz also sported a similarly revealing look as she and her husband attended Sunday's Mugler Fall 2024 show. She stunned in another all-black outfit featuring a cropped shirt and pants with strategic cutouts over her hip bones.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckham and Peltz tied the knot in April 2022, and their romance has been a whirlwind ever since. On Monday, Peltz wished her beau a happy birthday on Instagram, writing that he has "the most beautiful heart." Whether they're taking in the sights of Paris Fashion Week or chilling at home, these two are couple goals.

