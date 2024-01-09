Victoria Beckham Shared the Cutest Message for Her Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz’s Birthday

In a time when we hear so many awful stereotypes about mothers-in-law, it's important to celebrate the wonderful examples we see—like Victoria Beckham, who celebrated her daughter-in-law's 29th birthday with an adorable message on Instagram.

Posh Spice shared a throwback video of herself and Nicola Peltz Beckham dancing on the beach on a recent family vacation to the Bahamas, accompanied by the song "Trouble" by Lindsey Buckingham.

She captioned the photo, "Happy birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham… We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!!😂 The best dance partner and loving daughter in law. We love you, have an amazing day!!!!! Xxxxxx"

Honestly, I'm amazed at how Nicola is managing to dance in those huge heels on sand when I can barely manage shoes like that on concrete. Anyway.

Victoria also shared the video on her Instagram Story with the text "Happy birthday @nicolaannepeltzbeckham!!! We love you!! Kisses xx"

She also shared a photo of Nicola and her husband Brooklyn on that holiday, with the text, "We love you!!!! Happy Birthday" and a photo of just her and Nicola with stickers and "We love you!!!"

Wow, not just an Instagram post, but three stories as well? Vicky is making it clear how much she likes her daughter-in-law.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham A photo posted by victoriabeckham on

(Image credit: Instagram / Victoria Beckham)

(Image credit: Instagram / Victoria Beckham)

Have Victoria and Nicola always been so close?

Despite the warm welcome Nicola received when she started dating Brooklyn in 2019, even frequently featuring the youngest Beckham, Harper, on her Instagram, rumors swirled about her relationship with her mother-in-law.

The public displays of affection between Nicola and the Beckhams seemed increasingly infrequent as the wedding loomed closer.

Sources claimed that Victoria and Nicola had clashed dramatically over plans for the wedding, and many found proof of this post-wedding.

Brooklyn and Nicola both changed their surnames to Peltz Beckham, but Victoria repeatedly referred to them as "Mr. and Mrs. Beckham"—no Peltz to be found.

Was this an attempt to show how welcome they are in the family, and highlight them as the new Mr. and Mrs. Beckham? Or a way to undermine their choice of surname?

Similarly, Nicola shared an Instagram carousel of wedding photos, and none of the nine photos contained any of the Beckhams. The caption was, "Family is everything to me 🤍🤍🤍”—ouch.

But both Nicola and Victoria denied any claims of bad blood, and there have been plenty of family photos in 2023. Harper is also frequently being featured on Nicola's account again.

Last Christmas, Victoria used the correct surname for the pair as she captioned a photo, "Happy Christmas!! Lots of love from the Beckham’s and the Peltz Beckhams!!!"

Plus, that video of them dancing together makes it really seem like bygones are bygones, if there ever was a bygone to begin with.

Are the numerous birthday wishes just a way to share her love for her daughter-in-law? Or to prove once and for all that there is no feud to discuss (anymore)?

(Image credit: Instagram / Victoria Beckham)

(Image credit: Instagram / Victoria Beckham)

A post shared by 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶 A photo posted by nicolaannepeltzbeckham on

Posh wasn't the only one to do a shoutout for her daughter-in-law's birthday, as her husband, David Beckham, also took the time to celebrate their newest addition to the family.

He posted an Instagram Story of Brooklyn and Nicola with the text, "Have the most amazing day we love you."

David also shared a family photo, which included Harper, Romeo, and Cruz, with the text "Here's to having more fun celebrating you."

Can they adopt me? This is more than my own family did for my birthday.

Ladies and gentlemen, don't settle for less than this with your in-laws. The Beckhams setting the gold standard, yet again.

(Image credit: Instagram / David Beckham)