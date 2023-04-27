Prince Harry "Has Still Not Been Told Where He's Sitting" at the Coronation as the Big Day Draws Nearer, Source Says

Prince Harry hasn't enjoyed the best relationship with his family in recent months, but he is attending his father King Charles' coronation in order to be a supportive son, and without agenda, per various sources.

However, with just over a week to go until the historic day, the Duke of Sussex apparently still doesn't know where he'll be seated during the ceremony. This decision, of course, is less intuitive than it might once have been, since Harry is no longer a working royal—but he is still one of the King's two sons.

Whereas reports have previously stated that that the duke would be sat 10 rows back from the action on May 6, one source thinks that's highly unlikely.

"Harry has not been told where he’s sitting yet, but I highly doubt that [it’s as far back as the 10th row]," the source told Page Six.

Another insider told the outlet, "Harry’s heard nothing from Buckingham Palace for the seating. For the most part, I think all parties will be focused on making the day as special as possible for the King."

Meanwhile, the first source confirmed that Harry has only good intentions.

"Harry’s going to show up to support his dad," they said. "All I know is that it’s a stretch to ask much more for him … he doesn’t have any sort of agenda other than just getting in and getting out."

This statement has already been corroborated many times by sources and royal commentators: Harry will be skipping the coronation concert on the Sunday so that he can get back to California as soon as he can to celebrate his son Prince Archie's birthday.

Because it's also unlikely he'll be received particularly warmly—with his brother Prince William reportedly still not speaking to him—it makes sense that he wouldn't want to stay any longer than he realistically needs to.

Hopefully everything goes smoothly for everyone involved, and a semblance of reconciliation can happen between family members.