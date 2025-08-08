Paul McCartney Admitted The Beatles Had "Lustful Thoughts" About Queen Elizabeth Before "Awkward" Meeting With the "Babe"
"We were like, 'Phwoar!'"
During her 70-year reign, it would be easier to ask which celebrities Queen Elizabeth didn't meet. She rubbed shoulders with everyone from Elton John to Lady Gaga at events like the Royal Variety Performance, movie premieres and charity galas. She also presented plenty of honors during royal investitures, and in 1965, she awarded the members of The Beatles with their MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire). According to Craig Brown's biography Q: A Voyage Around The Queen, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison—who were in their early twenties at the time—had quite the crush on Queen Elizabeth before their trip to Buckingham Palace.
The late Queen was just 27 during her 1953 coronation, and Brown wrote that the four Beatles "had entertained lustful thoughts about the young Princess Elizabeth" when they were teenagers. In 2017, Paul McCartney reflected on their feelings about the monarch during an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, sharing, "They were very formative teenage years, and The Queen was, sort of, 24 or something, so, to us, she was a babe."
"We were like, 'Phowar!'" he continued, adding "there was a certain lustfulness in us teenagers" when it came to Elizabeth. "Just look at the heat on her!" he said, repeating a phrase "we used to say in Liverpool."
When it came to their MBE ceremony, Brown wrote that either the foursome's "teenage infatuations clouded their brains" or else it "might have been the marijuana that John Lennon later claimed they had smoked in the palace loo before the ceremony." No matter what happened, the author noted that the band's "conversation with The Queen proved awkward."
When Queen Elizabeth asked them, "Have you been working hard recently?" Lennon didn't know what to say, and replied, "No, we've been having a holiday" when they had actually been spending time in the studio. "Have you been together long?" the late Queen asked McCartney. Apparently, he quoted a song called "My Old Dutch" and said, "Yes, we've been together now for forty years..." with the rest of the band singing the next line. But Queen Elizabeth didn't get the joke.
After asking Ringo if he started the group, and Starr replying he "joined last," she ended their brief interaction by telling them it had been "a pleasure" to present them with their MBEs.
Perhaps that's why they later wrote the song "Her Majesty" a few years later. Brown wrote that in 2002, McCartney performed at the late Queen's 2002 Golden Jubilee, and when he was asked about meeting her later, he quoted the song, in part, remarking, "I don't know how to break this to you, but she doesn't have a lot to say."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.