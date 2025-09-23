Why Kate Middleton "Obviously Amused" Donald Trump During State Banquet
"There was a lot of pressure on her because all eyes were on her."
From a glittering state banquet to an outing with the Scouts, Princess Kate took a leading role during Donald and Melania Trump's state visit to the U.K. on September 17 and 18. Wearing an ivory gown under a gold lace evening coat by Phillipa Lepley, the Princess of Wales sat next to President Trump during an elegant evening at the castle—and according to royal expert Ingrid Seward, Kate demonstrated that she'll be "a remarkable future Queen."
"She lightened the whole evening," the Majesty magazine editor-in-chief told People, adding, "There was a lot of pressure on her because all eyes were on her. She would be very aware that the most important person there was The King, but she can’t help that all eyes are on her."
The princess was seen laughing and sharing a toast with President Trump, and Seward said that Kate "obviously amused him." The royal biographer continued, "She is just a doyenne of perfect manners. He must have made her laugh."
"She is definitely showing traits of being a remarkable future Queen," Seward said of the Princess of Wales. "She has the most beautiful smile, which captivates everyone. It’s just magical."
The royal expert said Kate was "animated and happy and having a laugh" at the state banquet, adding, "She looked golden, and it’s definitely the best I’ve ever seen her look at a state banquet."
The Prince and Princess of Wales leaned into their future roles during the state visit, joining The King and Queen Camilla to welcome President and Mrs. Trump on September 17. Wearing a burgundy Emilia Wickstead coat dress and a matching Jane Taylor hat, Kate later swapped her headpiece for a hair bow before changing into her favorite tiara, the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot, for the state banquet.
"It was really uplifting," Seward said of the state visit. "It showed what [Britain] can really do when we push out the stops. Despite everything that’s going on in the world, we are still the best at putting on a show of pomp and circumstance."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.