Duchess Sophie Is Following in Prince William and Princess Kate's Footsteps as She Shows Off Her "Approachable Style" in Peru

In recent years, Prince Edward's wife, Duchess Sophie, has increasingly stepped into the spotlight as a key member of the Royal Family. Long regarded as one of Queen Elizabeth's favorites, the Duchess of Edinburgh is now drawing comparisons to Prince William and Princess Kate as she carries out a lengthy tour of South and Central America this week and next.

Duchess Sophie arrived in Peru on Monday, November 10 following a busy weekend of Remembrance events in London with the rest of the Royal Family. She'll continue on to Panama, Guatemala and Belize to highlight causes close to her heart such as preventable blindness and sexual violence in conflict.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton has analyzed Sophie's visit to South America so far, revealing how her "warm" demeanor is similar to that of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Duchess Sophie watches local children dance during a cultural welcome to the 20 de Enero Community in Peru. (Image credit: Alamy)

"It’s actually fascinating to see how Sophie’s role has evolved in recent years," Stanton says. "For much of her time in the royal family, she’s never really been front and center—yes, she’s always been a senior royal by virtue of her marriage to Prince Edward, but it’s only in the last few years that her schedule of engagements has noticeably increased."

While meeting Indigenous Women's Rights Defenders and women leaders of the Awajun, Shipibo-Konibo and Kukama Kukamiria people, the duchess laughed and embraced the women around her—gestures Stanton calls "warm, open and deeply engaged."

"What’s striking now is how Sophie approaches these public appearances," he says. "Her body language mirrors much of what we see from William and Kate."

Stanton continues, "Her smile is a genuine one: you can see it in the crow’s feet at the corners of her eyes, the soft laugh lines that show her whole face is involved. That authenticity is something the public responds to, and it’s clearly something the palace values as the Royal Family looks to the future."

The Duchess of Edinburgh is seen in her favorite Penelope Chilvers espadrilles while visiting Peru. (Image credit: Alamy)

Sophie meets Indigenous Women's Rights Defenders and women leaders of the Awajun, Shipibo-Konibo people and Kukama Kukamiria people (Image credit: Alamy)

Stanton says that while observing her in Peru, it's clear she "connects naturally and sincerely with the people she meets." He adds, "There’s no hint of disinterest, no power gestures, no effort to assert rank. Instead, like William and Kate, Sophie comes across as grounded, empathetic, and confident."

Next up on her trip, the duchess will visit Panama to meet senior members of the government, recognizing its collaboration with the U.K. on global challenges, including conflict-related sexual violence. In Guatemala, Sophie will carry out engagements related to the same theme, learning about support for survivors of human trafficking and sexual violence and visiting a charity supporting vulnerable young people.

The Duchess of Edinburgh will also observe conservation efforts led by Indigenous groups in the remote and biodiverse regions of the Maya Biosphere Reserve. And in Belize, she'll take part in the country's national holiday of Garifuna Settlement Day, learn about efforts to protect natural environments and visit the British Army Training Support Unit Belize.

"It’s no coincidence that she’s being seen at more high-profile engagements lately," Stanton concludes. "As the royal landscape shifts and William and Kate prepare to take on greater responsibility, Sophie seems to embody the same modern, approachable style they represent."