Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is set to move out of Royal Lodge in Windsor in 2026, with rumors suggesting he will be provided with a new home on The King's Sandringham estate. However, according to a royal expert, the fact that the former Prince Andrew's house hasn't been inspected by the Crown Estate for 22 years is pretty "extraordinary."

As reported by the Daily Mail, "Royal Lodge was not inspected once by Crown Estate officials in the 22 years Andrew lived there rent-free." According to the report, the lack on an official inspection has caused "controversy [to] grow over the dilapidated condition of his former home."

The outlet further reported, "When the lease for the 30-room Royal Lodge estate was signed in 2003, it included unique terms which included no rent but a costly upfront refurbishment and upkeep schedule." However, it appears as though the former Duke of York hasn't necessarily kept up with his required regular renovations—nor has he been checked on by royal officials.

Royal Lodge in Windsor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained, "There is little doubt that the extraordinary absence of inspections of Royal Lodge, which under the terms of the lease could be periodically carried out, will be seen as yet another example of the sweetheart deal between the Crown Estate and Andrew."

Fitzwilliams continued, "This revelation is all the more surprising when you consider the fact that Andrew has been involved in so many high-profile disasters in recent years, and still no one thought to inspect the condition of the property until recently."

"This revelation is all the more surprising when you consider the fact that Andrew has been involved in so many high-profile disasters in recent years." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per the outlet, when an inspection was finally carried out on Royal Lodge, officials "found it in a dilapidated state needing repairs." The scandal regarding Andrew's home "will undoubtedly lead to changes in the way leases involving members of the Royal Family are drawn up by the Crown Estate in the future," Fitzwilliams told the publication.

For now, at least, it appears as though Andrew won't receive any compensation for leaving Royal Lodge before the end of his lease, on account of the home's allegedly dreadful condition.