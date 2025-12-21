Recent reports have suggested that there's a "Grinch-like mood" at Royal Lodge this holiday season. Now, it's being alleged that Prince William is "infuriated" by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's involvement in the latest release of Jeffrey Epstein photos.

One of the newly released pictures shows Andrew posing with five women whose faces have been redacted, while Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell stands behind them. According to the Express, the photo was allegedly captured in the saloon at Sandringham—known to be one of the late Queen Elizabeth II's "favorite" properties.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the outlet, "It appears that the photograph of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lying across the laps of a row of women with Ghislaine Maxwell looking on was taken at a black tie event at Sandringham, according to Sky News."

Fitzwilliams continued, "King Charles and Prince William will have been expecting further embarrassments to emerge featuring Andrew and possibly his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. This is certainly a bizarre image."

A new photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at Sandringham has allegedly caused a stir. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Above all, Andrew's supposed failure to apologize for any of his alleged actions has apparently made the Prince of Wales furious. "Andrew's behavior and lack of any repentance will undoubtedly have infuriated [Prince William and King Charles]," Fitzwilliams told the outlet.

Meanwhile, one royal commentator recently suggested that Andrew could become an even bigger problem for the Royal Family if he decides to pen a tell-all memoir.

Andrew is reportedly preparing to move out of Royal Lodge in Windsor and into a temporary home on the Sandringham estate. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to the Sun 's " Royal Exclusive " show, royal commentator Samara Gill shared, "I'm thinking that as more and more comes out, he will be more privy to be sharing things about the Royal Family and trading secrets for cash."

For now, at least, Andrew is reportedly preparing to move out of Royal Lodge in Windsor and into a temporary home on the Sandringham estate.