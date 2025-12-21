Ex-Prince Andrew's "Bizarre" Use of the Late Queen's "Favorite Residence" in New Epstein Photo Has Left Prince William "Infuriated"

"The Royal Family will obviously find the image embarrassing," a royal expert shared.

Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 16: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend Katharine, Duchess of Kent&#039;s Requiem Mass service at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025 in London, England. Katharine, Duchess of Kent was married to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. She died on September 4 at the age of 92 at Kensington Palace surrounded by her family. Having converted to Catholicism in 1994, her funeral takes place at Westminster Cathedral and is the first Catholic funeral to be held for a member of the royal family in modern British history. Her Royal Highness will be laid to rest at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recent reports have suggested that there's a "Grinch-like mood" at Royal Lodge this holiday season. Now, it's being alleged that Prince William is "infuriated" by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's involvement in the latest release of Jeffrey Epstein photos.

One of the newly released pictures shows Andrew posing with five women whose faces have been redacted, while Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell stands behind them. According to the Express, the photo was allegedly captured in the saloon at Sandringham—known to be one of the late Queen Elizabeth II's "favorite" properties.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the outlet, "It appears that the photograph of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lying across the laps of a row of women with Ghislaine Maxwell looking on was taken at a black tie event at Sandringham, according to Sky News."

Fitzwilliams continued, "King Charles and Prince William will have been expecting further embarrassments to emerge featuring Andrew and possibly his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. This is certainly a bizarre image."

The exterior of Sandringham House

A new photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at Sandringham has allegedly caused a stir.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Above all, Andrew's supposed failure to apologize for any of his alleged actions has apparently made the Prince of Wales furious. "Andrew's behavior and lack of any repentance will undoubtedly have infuriated [Prince William and King Charles]," Fitzwilliams told the outlet.

Meanwhile, one royal commentator recently suggested that Andrew could become an even bigger problem for the Royal Family if he decides to pen a tell-all memoir.

Prince Andrew wearing a gray coat

Andrew is reportedly preparing to move out of Royal Lodge in Windsor and into a temporary home on the Sandringham estate.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to the Sun's "Royal Exclusive" show, royal commentator Samara Gill shared, "I'm thinking that as more and more comes out, he will be more privy to be sharing things about the Royal Family and trading secrets for cash."

For now, at least, Andrew is reportedly preparing to move out of Royal Lodge in Windsor and into a temporary home on the Sandringham estate.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.