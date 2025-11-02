Royal Expert Addresses Rumors Prince William "Threatened" Family Members Regarding Prince Andrew's "Banishment"
"He is said to be 'delighted' that his father finally came down on Andrew with an iron fist."
Following much speculation, King Charles issued an official statement regarding Prince Andrew's future within the Royal Family. As well as being stripped of his royal titles, Andrew will no longer be referred to as a prince, and will also be evicted from his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. Now, a royal expert is setting the record straight on Prince William's involvement in his uncle's "banishment," including whether he "threatened" any family members in the process.
According to the Express's royal editor, Emily Ferguson, "fresh murmurings" had previously suggested that "William threatened to remove Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's titles if they failed to persuade their father, the disgraced Prince Andrew, to move out of Royal Lodge." However, it's unclear where this rumor materialized from.
Ferguson explained, "Kensington Palace has flat-out denied that any meeting took place and any reports of threats of title loss are 'factually inaccurate.'" Following the confirmation that Beatrice and Eugenie will retain their own royal titles, it seems highly unlikely that Prince William "threatened" anyone.
It seems as though Prince William had a somewhat reduced "role" in the decision to strip Andrew of his titles and evict him from Royal Lodge. As noted by the Express, "[A]lthough his father has been keeping him up to date with negotiations, for the most part, the prince kept a healthy distance between himself and the final outcome due to his fondness for his cousins."
Throughout discussions regarding Prince Andrew's future, William has reportedly "advocated a firm approach and is said to be 'delighted' that his father finally came down on his brother with an iron fist," Ferguson wrote. But when it comes to Eugenie and Beatrice, the Prince of Wales has allegedly remained on good terms with the two princesses, and seemingly "threatened" no-one.
