Royal Expert Addresses Rumors Prince William "Threatened" Family Members Regarding Prince Andrew's "Banishment"

"He is said to be 'delighted' that his father finally came down on Andrew with an iron fist."

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the funeral of The Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025 in London, England. Katharine, Duchess of Kent was married Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. She died on September 4 at the age of 92 at Kensington Palace surrounded by her family. Having converted to Catholicism in 1994, her funeral takes place at Westminster Cathedral and is the first Catholic funeral to be held for a member of the royal family in modern British history. Her Royal Highness will be laid to rest at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Following much speculation, King Charles issued an official statement regarding Prince Andrew's future within the Royal Family. As well as being stripped of his royal titles, Andrew will no longer be referred to as a prince, and will also be evicted from his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. Now, a royal expert is setting the record straight on Prince William's involvement in his uncle's "banishment," including whether he "threatened" any family members in the process.

According to the Express's royal editor, Emily Ferguson, "fresh murmurings" had previously suggested that "William threatened to remove Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's titles if they failed to persuade their father, the disgraced Prince Andrew, to move out of Royal Lodge." However, it's unclear where this rumor materialized from.

Ferguson explained, "Kensington Palace has flat-out denied that any meeting took place and any reports of threats of title loss are 'factually inaccurate.'" Following the confirmation that Beatrice and Eugenie will retain their own royal titles, it seems highly unlikely that Prince William "threatened" anyone.

Princess beatrice and Princess Eugenie walking in front of Kate Middleton and Prince William on Easter 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems as though Prince William had a somewhat reduced "role" in the decision to strip Andrew of his titles and evict him from Royal Lodge. As noted by the Express, "[A]lthough his father has been keeping him up to date with negotiations, for the most part, the prince kept a healthy distance between himself and the final outcome due to his fondness for his cousins."

Prince William playing with the tassel on Princess Eugenie&#039;s pink hat at Royal Ascot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout discussions regarding Prince Andrew's future, William has reportedly "advocated a firm approach and is said to be 'delighted' that his father finally came down on his brother with an iron fist," Ferguson wrote. But when it comes to Eugenie and Beatrice, the Prince of Wales has allegedly remained on good terms with the two princesses, and seemingly "threatened" no-one.

