Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, relinquished all of his royal titles in 2025, and agreed to leave his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. The ex-Duke of York was forced to retreat from public Royal Family life following renewed interest in his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. According to one royal expert, Andrew's daughter, Princess Eugenie, isn't coping well with the changing dynamics within her family.

As reported by the Mail on Sunday, Princess Eugenie is allegedly "refusing to speak to Andrew and did not visit him at Christmas." Per the outlet, "Eugenie, who established The Anti-Slavery Collective to help counter sex trafficking, is said to be taking a dim view of her father's refusal to apologize to Epstein's victims."

Speaking to the publication, one source claimed, "There is no contact at all, nothing. It's Brooklyn Beckham level—she has completely cut him off." Brooklyn, of course, appears to be in a feud with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, which was allegedly caused by disagreements regarding his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with their dad, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per the Mail on Sunday, Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, is allegedly handling the situation differently. "Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the Royal Family," the source claimed. "They aren't exactly in regular and close contact at the moment, but Eugenie isn't trying to walk that line. She's not speaking to him."

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie at Sandringham on Christmas Day 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Express, "The York brand has been toxic for years, but the family have, until now, had the reputation of being close-knit." He continued, "The report that Princess Eugenie is now estranged from her father is a seismic change."

Fitzwilliams also suggested that Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson should seriously consider leaving the country. "It would probably be best for Beatrice and Eugenie if both of their parents did, so they could exist in a more positive environment and be seen to be totally separate from them," he told the outlet.

For now, at least, it appears as though Princess Eugenie is taking some time out from her father.