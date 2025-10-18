Earlier this month, Princess Kate published a new essay, The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World , co-written by Harvard University professor Robert Waldinger. The Princess of Wales suggested that excessive screen time was creating an "epidemic of disconnection," which would be particularly damaging to young people. Now, royal experts are weighing in on Kate Middleton's words, including whether she might receive "criticism" regarding some of her assertions.

During a new episode of Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast," several royal experts analyzed Princess Kate's essay, which encouraged readers to put down their phones and spend time with loved ones. "I hope it didn't come across as too much of a lecture, because she has opened herself up to criticism, and very obvious criticism," royal expert Hannah Furness suggested.

However, Furness also noted, "I think it did give me a bit of a nudge, and I think it will give everybody a bit of a nudge."

"She has opened herself up to criticism," one expert claimed. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the episode, Hello! editors Andrea Caamano and Emily Nash, and podcast guest Furness, said of Princess Kate's essay, "She's obviously going to face criticism from people saying, 'You don't work a 9-to-5 job, you don't have a demanding boss, and you don't need to constantly check your emails because someone else will tell you if there's something important.'"

Nash further called Princess Kate's decision to contribute to the essay "a bold move." Meanwhile, Furness praised the princess's choice to "stick her neck out" and support an issue that she clearly found important.

Princess Kate's decision to contribute to the essay was "a bold move." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ultimately, only readers can decide whether they want to heed Princess Kate's advice about monitoring their own screen time. Regardless, it's obvious that the Princess of Wales is hoping to influence the next generation in a positive way.

