Princess Kate Was the "Driving Force" Behind Prince Harry's 40th Birthday Wishes
The Princess of Wales reportedly sent a "thoughtful gift" to her brother-in-law, too.
Earlier this month, Princess Kate and Prince William publicly celebrated Prince Harry's 40th birthday by sending their best wishes via social media. According to a new report, Kate Middleton may have been the "driving force" behind the birthday message shared on the official Prince and Princess of Wales' social accounts.
King Charles and Queen Camilla also recognized the Prince's milestone birthday by posting a lovely photo of the Duke of Sussex on their social media channels. Rumors of a Royal Family feud left some fans surprised that William and Kate would share a public message for Harry. However, a so-called insider has suggested that the Princess of Wales encouraged the sweet gesture.
"She told William in no uncertain terms that this is not the time for resentment, they needed to show the world that love and family are front and centrer of their values, but more importantly she wanted Harry to have this message on his big day," the insider told the Express.
The source continued, "Kate was very much the driving force behind Harry's birthday wishes, as she slowly makes good on her vow to restore some kind of peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal and his family before it's too late."
The outlet's insider also suggested that the "olive branch" was well-received, and that Princess Kate is serious about bringing the Royal Family back together again.
"Kate made a point to call him and send a thoughtful gift his way as well," the source claimed.
Prince Harry turned 40 on September 15. On the day, the Duke of Sussex attended the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in Los Angeles alongside his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The event was held in honor of George Zajfen, the late son of the couple's friends, Kelly McKee Zajfen and Julian Zajfen.
The Duke made a rare personal statement about his important birthday, telling the BBC, "I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40," he explained. "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world.”
