Prince William is reportedly extremely protective when it comes to his wife, Princess Kate.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Prince William's protective nature was explored in royal author Robert Jobson's book Catherine, the Princess of Wales. When French magazine Closer published nude photographs of the Princess of Wales during a private vacation in Provence, France in 2012, Prince William "could barely contain his fury," Jobson explained.

Horrified by what Cosmopolitan described as a "shocking breach of privacy," Jobson shared that William "believes that if anyone oversteps the mark regarding Catherine...it is his duty to step in and protect her." Per the author, William's "stance was clear from the start of their relationship: he would not tolerate the media crossing the line."

Princess Kate was eventually awarded €100,000 [approximately $116,000] for the intrusion of privacy. During the trial, Prince William said in a written statement, per the BBC, "My wife and I thought that we could go to France for a few days in a secluded villa owned by a member of my family, and thus enjoy our privacy. We know France and the French, and we know that they are, in principle, respectful of private life, including that of their guests. The clandestine way in which these photographs were taken was particularly shocking to us as it breached our privacy."

The Prince of Wales also noted that the media intrusion was "all the more painful" due to his mother Princess Diana's death in Paris in 1997. Tragically, Diana was involved in a fatal car crash while she was being chased by paparazzi photographers. As a result, William appears to have dedicated himself to ensuring his wife's safety, wherever they are in the world.