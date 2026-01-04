Prince William and Princess Kate tied the knot in a fairytale royal wedding on April 29, 2011 . Since then, the Prince and Princess of Wales have built a life together and welcomed three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. But according to one royal expert, Kate and William's relationship hasn't been without its rough patches.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, former royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner explained, "There were ongoing rumors at one time that the marriage between William and Kate may not have been as blissful as publicly portrayed."

He continued, "William has been known for his outbursts and Kate has found ways of calming the situation down but personally, I feel after the cancer diagnosis and the threat of losing her, the closeness was rekindled."

Pelham Turner also discussed the couple's decision to leave Adelaide Cottage for a bigger property: Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. "And that is why decisions were made such as their quieter living accommodation rather than a palace to try and lead a normal family life have become their focus," the photographer noted.

"William has been known for his outbursts and Kate has found ways of calming the situation down," the expert shared. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich also spoke to the outlet about the ways in which Kate and William's relationship might have changed in recent years. "Adversity either destroys a marriage or brings couples closer after shared adversity," Fordwich told the publication. "Certainly, their marriage has resulted in the latter not the former...They never stoop down to ghastly gossip, which is most admirable."

Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reflecting on the couple's decision to leave Adelaide Cottage, Fordwich said the move to Forest Lodge "is really focused primarily on their family stability as well as ever treasured privacy." It appears as though the Prince and Princess of Wales are looking ahead to the future in their new home.