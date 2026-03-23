Royal Fan "Didn't Expect to Find" Princess Kate and Prince William in a Surprising "Medieval" Location

Prince William and Princess Kate's schedule has been incredibly busy in 2026, and includes welcoming the President and First Lady of Nigeria on a state visit to Windsor. As the Prince and Princess of Wales often have official royal engagements to take care of, one royal historian was surprised to discover the pair in an unexpected "medieval" location.

Royal historian and editor Dr. Estelle Paranque took to Instagram to share a video of a jaw-dropping portrait of Kate and William in a place she never expected to find it. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Dr. Paranque wrote, "I didn't expect to find this inside Peterborough Cathedral." Her caption continued, "This is the first official joint portrait of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, painted by Jamie Coreth."

Artist Jamie Coreth poses with his portrait of the Prince and Princess of Wales. (Image credit: PAUL EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Per Dr. Paranque, "It was commissioned in 2021 as a gift to Cambridgeshire (via the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, held by Cambridge Community Foundation) and first shown at Fitzwilliam Museum." The historian elaborated, "Now it's here, in Peterborough Cathedral, so it can be seen by far more people, in a setting that adds its own quiet sense of continuity: a modern image placed inside a medieval space."

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Prince William and Princess Kate admire their portrait. (Image credit: PAUL EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Princess Kate's importance within the Royal Family has been a key focus of commentators in recent weeks. For instance, royal editor and author Russell Myers told Hello! magazine, "She is critical to the running of the monarchy, and she really does understand the vision of the future."

Singing William and Kate's praises, Myers also told the outlet, "We've seen so many fractious relationships in this family." He continued, "To have a couple who have stability at the center of what they do is important. When everything is burning around you, you need the central figures to remain solid—and that's what the Waleses do."