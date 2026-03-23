Royal Fan "Didn't Expect to Find" Princess Kate and Prince William in a Surprising "Medieval" Location
The Prince and Princess of Wales's busy 2026 schedule continues.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Prince William and Princess Kate's schedule has been incredibly busy in 2026, and includes welcoming the President and First Lady of Nigeria on a state visit to Windsor. As the Prince and Princess of Wales often have official royal engagements to take care of, one royal historian was surprised to discover the pair in an unexpected "medieval" location.
Royal historian and editor Dr. Estelle Paranque took to Instagram to share a video of a jaw-dropping portrait of Kate and William in a place she never expected to find it. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Dr. Paranque wrote, "I didn't expect to find this inside Peterborough Cathedral." Her caption continued, "This is the first official joint portrait of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, painted by Jamie Coreth."
Per Dr. Paranque, "It was commissioned in 2021 as a gift to Cambridgeshire (via the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, held by Cambridge Community Foundation) and first shown at Fitzwilliam Museum." The historian elaborated, "Now it's here, in Peterborough Cathedral, so it can be seen by far more people, in a setting that adds its own quiet sense of continuity: a modern image placed inside a medieval space."Article continues below
Princess Kate's importance within the Royal Family has been a key focus of commentators in recent weeks. For instance, royal editor and author Russell Myers told Hello! magazine, "She is critical to the running of the monarchy, and she really does understand the vision of the future."
Singing William and Kate's praises, Myers also told the outlet, "We've seen so many fractious relationships in this family." He continued, "To have a couple who have stability at the center of what they do is important. When everything is burning around you, you need the central figures to remain solid—and that's what the Waleses do."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.