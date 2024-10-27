Jennifer Lopez Swaps Her Birkin for a Handbag Brand Favored by Literal Royalty
J.Lo just channeled Meghan Markle on the 'Unstoppable' red carpet.
It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez has an extensive Hermès Birkin bag collection. On Saturday night, the Atlas star decided to leave her Birkin at home in favor of a Royal Family favorite luxury bag brand.
Lopez headed to Hollywood for AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre to promote her forthcoming movie, Unstoppable. For the occasion, the Marry Me star's outfit was both sleek and casual at once.
She wore a simple cream blouse with a light pink bubble miniskirt, both from No. 21's resort 2025 collection. She layered the outfit with an oversized canvas jacket from the brand, while accessorizing the look with nude Gucci platform pumps and a brown leather belt. Notably, Lopez carried the Strathberry Nano Tote in vanilla, which retails for $495.
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, helped put Strathberry on the map, and the brand has since become a favorite with royals and celebrities alike.
After a difficult year, during which Lopez canceled a tour and filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, the superstar appears to be getting back on track.
A recent Daily Mail report suggested that Lopez is looking forward to 2025 and is even hoping for recognition at the Oscars. "She wants next year to be her best year ever to show the world her crummy love life did not get her down," a source told the outlet. "She will rise."
"She wants an Oscar for Unstoppable," an insider reportedly told the outlet.
The source continued, "I saw the movie and wow, she nails it. I think a lot of people have discounted her acting skills because she is such a glamazon but this film is a wake up call, like, hey guys, she can really act her pants off."
The source also noted that Lopez may have missed out on an Academy Award for her performance in Hustlers, but that only made her more ambitious.
"Jen wanted the Oscar for Hustlers and felt she deserved it," they told the Daily Mail. "It helps that she is now seen as the victim in the Affleck split... I think voters may want to give her the award now, they feel she has been through a lot."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
