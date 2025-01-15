Princess Kate's Asprey Bag Boasts Centuries of Royal and Celebrity Approval
The London-based label has accessorized insiders since 1781.
Before Princess Kate made her first appearance of 2025, What Kate Wore blogger Susan Kelley had a feeling the royal's New Year style would go heavy on local designers. She told Marie Claire senior royals editor Kristin Contino that "the princess [will continue] to fly the flag for the British industry." Days later, Kelley's prediction came true when Kate Middleton carried a bag brand steeped in royal, and celebrity, style history.
Visiting Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Jan. 14, Princess Kate carried a top-handle bag by Asprey with her plaid statement coat by Blaze Milano and sensible suede Russell & Bromley pumps. Her purse came in a trendy shade of burgundy with an oversize gold clasp—a design that's simple, elegant, and encompasses all that's made Asprey an insider-favorite since its founding in 1781.
Back in the eighteenth century, William Asprey founded Asprey as a purveyor of silk scarves. Within a few decades, the family business expanded to luggage and dressing cases—following the early-1800s rise in travel by railroad for the wealthy class. (Another brand that followed the same route to global success? Louis Vuitton.) Asprey's leather travel bags earned their first stamp of approval from the royals in 1862, when Queen Victoria bestowed a coveted Royal Warrant upon the brand.
By the twentieth century, Asprey had opened a shop on London's Bond St. and expanded into several more "articles of exclusive design and high quality": fine jewelry, toys, watches, clocks, and, of course, handbags.
While Asprey makes several fine leather goods, including top-handle bags like Kate Middleton's, it's better known among celebrities for its jewelry. Asprey has made several custom red carpet pieces for the likes of Angelina Jolie and loaned other statement gems to Emilia Clarke, Allison Williams, and more. One of the label's crowning Hollywood achievements came onscreen in 1997, when it provided a set piece (and plot point) to Kate Winslet in Titanic: the famed "Heart of the Ocean" sapphire and diamond necklace.
Asprey's array of diamonds and rare jewels are usually Princess Kate's favorites. Public engagements from state visits to church services have come with an extensive display of rings, necklaces, and earrings from the brand. (It's not a coincidence: Asprey has held royal warrants for every sitting British monarch since Queen Victoria.)
On the handbag front, Princess Kate is a loyal supporter of home-grown British and U.K. designers. Her appearances have included Strathberry's Made in Spain leather bags, DeMellier's totes, and Mulberry's top-handle purses and clutches. So while Asprey's leather bags are a switch-up from her typical diamond jewelry, they're also consistent with her thoughtful approach to choosing designers. Like the royal expert said: Kate Middleton is always going to fly the local flag.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
