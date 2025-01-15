Before Princess Kate made her first appearance of 2025, What Kate Wore blogger Susan Kelley had a feeling the royal's New Year style would go heavy on local designers. She told Marie Claire senior royals editor Kristin Contino that "the princess [will continue] to fly the flag for the British industry." Days later, Kelley's prediction came true when Kate Middleton carried a bag brand steeped in royal, and celebrity, style history.

Visiting Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Jan. 14, Princess Kate carried a top-handle bag by Asprey with her plaid statement coat by Blaze Milano and sensible suede Russell & Bromley pumps. Her purse came in a trendy shade of burgundy with an oversize gold clasp—a design that's simple, elegant, and encompasses all that's made Asprey an insider-favorite since its founding in 1781.

Princess Kate visited Royal Marsden Hospital in London for her first official appearance of 2025, carrying a wine-red handbag by Asprey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in the eighteenth century, William Asprey founded Asprey as a purveyor of silk scarves. Within a few decades, the family business expanded to luggage and dressing cases—following the early-1800s rise in travel by railroad for the wealthy class. (Another brand that followed the same route to global success? Louis Vuitton.) Asprey's leather travel bags earned their first stamp of approval from the royals in 1862, when Queen Victoria bestowed a coveted Royal Warrant upon the brand.

By the twentieth century, Asprey had opened a shop on London's Bond St. and expanded into several more "articles of exclusive design and high quality": fine jewelry, toys, watches, clocks, and, of course, handbags.

Princess Kate's exact Asprey bag is no longer in stock, but similar styles are still available. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Asprey makes several fine leather goods, including top-handle bags like Kate Middleton's, it's better known among celebrities for its jewelry. Asprey has made several custom red carpet pieces for the likes of Angelina Jolie and loaned other statement gems to Emilia Clarke, Allison Williams, and more. One of the label's crowning Hollywood achievements came onscreen in 1997, when it provided a set piece (and plot point) to Kate Winslet in Titanic: the famed "Heart of the Ocean" sapphire and diamond necklace.

Asprey's jewelry credentials included crafting the "Heart of the Ocean" necklace Kate Winslet famously wore in Titanic. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrities often choose Asprey jewelry for red carpet events. Emilia Clarke wore a pair of the brand's sapphire earrings to the 2020 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Asprey's array of diamonds and rare jewels are usually Princess Kate's favorites. Public engagements from state visits to church services have come with an extensive display of rings, necklaces, and earrings from the brand. (It's not a coincidence: Asprey has held royal warrants for every sitting British monarch since Queen Victoria.)

Princess Kate more frequently wears Asprey jewelry, like the earrings she chose for a visit to Ireland in March 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the handbag front, Princess Kate is a loyal supporter of home-grown British and U.K. designers. Her appearances have included Strathberry's Made in Spain leather bags, DeMellier's totes, and Mulberry's top-handle purses and clutches. So while Asprey's leather bags are a switch-up from her typical diamond jewelry, they're also consistent with her thoughtful approach to choosing designers. Like the royal expert said: Kate Middleton is always going to fly the local flag.

