King Charles Is Hiring for a Seriously Risky New Job Role With the Royal Family
You'll need a very particular set of skills to apply for this position.
King Charles is currently on a royal tour of Australia and Samoa with his wife, Queen Camilla. But back in the United Kingdom, Charles is hiring for an exciting new job role that requires a huge amount of skill and an element of risk.
In an eye-catching job posting on the royal household's website, it's revealed that the monarch is searching for an experienced multi-engine helicopter commander. The lucky applicant will become part of the The King’s Helicopter Flight (TKHF) team, which transports members of the Royal Family throughout the United Kingdom.
After being hired for the role, the individual will work as Pilot in Command or Co-Pilot when transporting the royals to official engagements.
The role carries a number of attractive benefits, including "20% off at our Royal Collection Trust Shops and complimentary admission tickets across all our locations, along with many more exclusive employee discounts."
Understandably, whoever secures this role will need to have a very particular set of skills. Plus, transporting members of the British Royal Family is likely to include strict security measures.
King Charles' tour of Australia has been eventful, to say the least. The monarch met an alpaca outside the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Charles and Camilla also took a "day of rest" during the royal tour, which is especially important as the King is undergoing cancer treatment.
Discussing Charles and Camilla's decision to implement a break into their tour, Hello! reported, "Their Majesties decided to take a 'rest day' during the high-profile six-day trip, likely to help them adjust to the time difference and recharge their batteries ahead of their busy schedule."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson also mentioned the King and Queen's schedule in a press release. "We've had to, as you would with any visit, think about how you can ensure their Majesty's energies are preserved to be at their best," they explained.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
The Only Fall Shoes Worth Investing In
These will upgrade your whole outfit.
By Emma Walsh Published
-
Florence Pugh Shares Shocking Hair Transformation Ahead of New Movie
“Getting to do this for this role was a true honor and a privilege," the actress wrote.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla Just Recreated Meghan and Harry's Famous Sydney Opera House Photo
They're channeling the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Australia.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla Just Recreated Meghan and Harry's Famous Sydney Opera House Photo
They're channeling the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Australia.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Was Caught Off Guard By an Unusual Royal Fan in Australia
You never know who will turn up!
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Reveals Why He's Rarely at Home With Pregnant Wife Princess Beatrice
They're currently expecting their second child together.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’s Sweet Surprise From Grandpa King Charles
Having The King as your grandpa has its perks.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Gives Rare Insight into "Beautiful Friendship" With Her Wedding Dress Designer
The Duchess revealed which pieces she owns from Clare Waight Keller's Uniqlo collection.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
During His Royal Tour in Australia, King Charles Reveals One Way He Won't Be Following in Prince Harry's Footsteps
"If I was a younger man."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Camilla Reportedly Broke Royal Protocol With a Fan During Tour of Australia
The moment occurred when King Charles' wife greeted fans outside a church.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Purchased Portugal Home to Stay "Connected" to the Royals
A royal expert called the move "extremely significant."
By Amy Mackelden Published